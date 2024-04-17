Jason Kelce LOST His Super Bowl Ring During New Heights Live And Here's How Travis Kelce REACTED to The News

Travis Kelce's older brother and former NFL Center Jason Kelce recently made a shocking revelation during an episode of the Kelce Brothers' podcast, "New Heights." Jason admitted to losing his Super Bowl ring, and surprisingly, he even knows where it might be found.

What Did Jason Kelce Say About His Lost Super Bowl Ring?

Last week, Jason Kelce had a memorable experience at the University of Cincinnati while shooting the first-ever live show for the "New Heights" podcast. Despite the fun they had last Thursday, it turned out to be a devastating day for Jason, as he lost his Super Bowl ring that night.

"This game existed because I continually lose my Super Bowl ring. And I don't even know if Travis still knows this, but I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event. They could not find it," Jason revealed during the latest "New Heights" podcast episode.

Jason further explained, "We have still yet to find it, and all of this stuff has been thrown away. So I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill someplace in the Cincinnati Tri area."

According to Jason, he initially thought the ring could be found in the pool itself and retrieved after the game. When Jason shared the news and his theory, his younger brother Travis Kelce was stunned. "You're such a f****ng imbecile. God dammit Jason," Travis exclaimed, reacting to the news.

The Super Bowl ring is yet to be discovered, and the Kelce brothers have promised to keep fans updated if they find it. In his 13-year-long NFL career, Jason has been to the Super Bowl twice and helped the team win its third Championship in 2018 against Tom Brady's former team, the New England Patriots.