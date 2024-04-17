Patrick Mahomes ENDS GOAT Debate vs Tom Brady Hinting Being UNWORTHY of That Status Yet; QB's Official Take

Many fans consider Patrick Mahomes the upcoming Tom Brady in the league. In fact, there has been debate around Mahomes being the new NFL G.O.A.T., constantly compared with Tom Brady. The Chiefs star quarterback finally decided to share his take on the constant G.O.A.T. debate among the fans.

What Did Patrick Mahomes Say About Being the Next Tom Brady?

If we look at the numbers, it's clear that Patrick Mahomes has done better in his seven-season career than many quarterbacks were able to achieve in their entire NFL careers. The numbers are visible to the fans as well, thus the obvious comparison with Tom Brady.

A vast majority of NFL fans consider Tom Brady the G.O.A.T, but there are also new-era fans who see Patrick Mahomes as the new G.O.A.T. The Chiefs star was recently interviewed by TIME, during which the Super Bowl champion shared his take on being compared with NFL legends like Brady.

Patrick Mahomes explained that he doesn't think he's anywhere near players like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning, who took the sport to its greatest heights. "You have to build a consistency of a career. You see that in any sport. I've had a great run. I think I've done a great job so far," Mahomes had said.

Adding further, the Chiefs quarterback also explained, "But it’s hard to take away from what Tom did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers. There are so many guys; they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis," Mahomes said in conclusion.

Patrick Mahomes knows that to be truly worthy of being the NFL G.O.A.T., There's a lot of hard work that goes behind the status. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, and all the successful players in the sport have done that, and that's why they are considered the greatest. Thus, he might see himself next to these legends, but he's still got a lengthy career to turn this into a reality.