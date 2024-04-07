What Championship Belt Did the Rock Make His WWE WrestleMania 40 Entrance With? Find Out

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had an ecstatic entrance at WrestleMania 40. The Final Boss overshadowed every other superstar when he walked onto the ramp with a championship belt hung on his shoulder. For the fans, the question was which belt it was ?

So let us break it for you. It was the ‘People’s Championship’ belt, the Great One was given at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 induction ceremony. The belt was given to him by Lonnie Ali, the widow of Muhammad Ali. It was the great legendary boxer, who had bestowed The Rock with the moniker of ‘The Great One’. The Rock proudly held the Championship belt and kept it clung to his shoulders till he got inside the ring. Watch it here:



The Great One Finally Wins

More than that, The Rock’s exhilarating return to the ring after a gap of 10 years turned out to be fruitful. The Final Boss had a comprehensive win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

The Rock and Roman Reigns didn’t even require the help of their other two Bloodline members, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline’s victory at WrestleMania means that on Night 2, things are going to be murkier for Cody Rhodes.

While Seth Rollins won’t draw any significant loss from this defeat, Cody Rhodes will bear the brunt as he now not only faces Roman Reigns but the entire Bloodline on Night 2. There will be The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman all alongside Roman Reigns while Cody Rhodes will be out there alone.



Will Cody Rhodes be able to Finish His Story ?

Cody’s loss on Night 1 makes the contest on Night 2 even more exciting. The main event of Night 2 is going to be an outright entertainer as Cody Rhodes will need some help from outside and the names that come to mind are John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Either of them or even both can be there to help Cody Rhode tackle the Bloodline.

They will be there as The Rock’s old nemesis, and can possibly stop the Bloodline from impeding Cody’s chances at winning the WWE Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Championship. For now, we wait and watch as to what happens on Night 2.

