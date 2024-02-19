When is the Daytona 500? Start Time, TV, Livestream Details and Lineups

The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile-long NASCAR Cup Series motor race that takes place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. It's like the grand finale of Speedweeks and has rightly earned nicknames like "The Great American Race" and the "Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing." The winner gets to take home the Harley J. Earl Trophy. Additionally, the winning car gets its moment of fame at the Daytona 500 Experience.

Unfortunately, this year, Mother Nature decided to rain on the parade, literally. Thus, NASCAR had to postpone the season-opening 2024 Daytona 500 due to rain at Daytona International Speedway.

When is the Daytona 500?

Initially, the 2024 Daytona 500 was set to take place at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. However, now, the 500-mile-long NASCAR Cup Series motor race will take place on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The race will be held at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

What time does the 2024 Daytona 500 start?

The 2024 Daytona 500 will start at around 4 p.m. ET at Daytona International Speedway.

Starting Grid:

J. Logano

-Car: Ford 22

-Grid: 1

-Qualifying Time: 49.465

M. McDowell

-Car: Ford 34

-Grid: 2

-Qualifying Time: 49.536

T. Reddick

-Car: Toyota 45

-Grid: 3

-Qualifying Time: 50.334

C. Bell

-Car: Toyota 20

-Grid: 4

-Qualifying Time: 50.251

C. Elliott

-Car: Chevrolet 9

-Grid: 5

-Qualifying Time: 49.675

What TV channel is the Daytona 500 on?

NASCAR fans can watch the 2024 Daytona 500 live on Fox Sports 1, Fox, and NBC.

How can you watch the Daytona 500 without cable? - Live Streaming Details

For NASCAR fans who are looking to watch the 2024 Daytona 500 but don't have cable, Fox will be broadcasting the event. NASCAR fans can stream it without a cable subscription via Sling TV. Another alternative is using a VPN service coupled with Sling TV to watch the event without cable.

Additionally, there are several other streaming services NASCAR fans can explore:

FuboTV: It is a live TV streaming service having 200 plus channels including FOX.

YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, or FuboTV: They offer free trials and thus give access to the Fox Sports Go app during the trial period.

FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app: NASCAR fans need to log in with a pay TV account to access the content.

Over-the-air Digital Antenna: NASCAR fans can use an over-the-air digital antenna to access the Daytona 500 for free.

Daytona 500 Weather - What is the weather forecast?

According to NBC Sports, Monday's weather is shaping up to be positive. NASCAR fans can expect sunny skies with temperatures reaching a high of around 60 degrees. Rainfall is practically negligible at just 1%.

Who won the Daytona 500 last year?

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the 2023 Daytona 500 after going head-to-head with the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champ, Joey Logano in the overtime.

2024 Daytona 500 Lineups

Here is the lineup, with the car number in parentheses and the manufacturer:

1. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

2. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

3. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

4. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

5. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

6. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

7. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

9. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

10. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

11. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

12. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

13. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

14. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

15. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

16. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

17. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

18. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

19. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

20. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

21. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

22. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

23. (84) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota

24. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

25. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

26. (36) Kaz Grala, Ford

27. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

28. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

29. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

30. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

31. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

32. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

33. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

34. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

35. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

36. (15) Riley Herbst, Ford

37. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

38. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

39. (62) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet

40. (60) David Ragan, Ford