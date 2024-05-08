Draymond Green Calls Out Fans Who Wanted Jamal Murray’s Suspension for Throwing Heat Pack

Minnesota Timberwolves crushed the Denver Nuggets in game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the conference semifinals. However, more than the game on the court, it’s what Jamal Murray did on the courtside is getting all the media coverage. Nuggets star Jamal Murray appeared to toss his heating pad onto the court in the direction of referee Marc Davis after getting frustrated.

The league will take Murray's actions seriously, even though everyone would prefer to see the best players on both teams on the court—possibly except Timberwolves fans. And it wouldn't be shocking if he gets suspended for Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven series, which will be played in Minnesota.

What Did Draymond Green Say?

Unsurprisingly, one of the main topics of discussion on sports debate shows on Tuesday morning was Murray's actions and the possible suspension he could receive. The Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, however, had perhaps the least unexpected opinion on the matter when he criticized those who advocated for Murray's suspension.

Green said on The Draymond Green Show, "I was just online and I see people are like, 'Oh Jamal Murray's probably going to get suspended for throwing the heat pack. I mean I didn't think he'd get suspended, although that was very dangerous. Somebody steps on that, A, it leaves a wet spot. B, it can really jack somebody up. But I didn't see that and be like — my first thought wasn't, 'Ah, he'll get suspended.'

He further added, “It’s crazy how people just automatically start calling for suspensions these days. I just don’t really understand that. But in saying that — man, Denver’s down bad right now.”

Green’s Career Is Full of Suspensions

Given that he is perhaps the most synonymous player in NBA history with suspensions, Green's opinion is hardly surprising. Six suspensions have been imposed on the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, including one for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals due to a string of flagrant fouls.

