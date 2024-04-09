Who Is the Oldest Yet Active NFL Player Ever? With Tom Brady’s Retirement This Is Who’s Oldest in the League

Tom Brady retired last year, and fans have been wondering who the oldest player in the league is still playing. Talking about the oldest, here's everything you need to know about the top five oldest players in the league currently:

Top Five Oldest Yet Active Players in the League

After Tom Brady, who is currently retired, the oldest player in the league is Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers has played 19 seasons with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. In those seasons, he has thrown 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns. Rodgers has also won four MVPS.

In addition to that, he has one championship win and one Super Bowl MVP award. The second oldest player is Narcedes Lewis, who has played a total of 18 seasons for the Buffalo Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end. He has scored 5113 yards with 40 touchdowns.

The third oldest NFL player in the NFL is K Matt Prater, and the star placekicker has played a total of 17 seasons for a total of four seasons, including Lions and Broncos. He was selected to be on the ground in two Pro Bowls. The fourth active player is K Nick Folk.

K Nick Folk has played a total of 16 seasons with five teams, including the New England Patriots and New York Jets. The star kicker has been selected to play in one Pro Bowl. The fourth oldest player in the league is OL Duane Brown. OL Duane Brown is a star offensive lineman currently playing for the Jets.

OL Duane Brown was drafted by the Houston Texans as the 26th overall pick of the Round 1. The star lineman played for the Texans from 2008 to 2017. From 2017 to 2021, he played for the Seattle Seahawks. Since 2022, he has been playing with the New York Jets as the 5th oldest player in the league.