NFL Draft 2024: How Did the League Grant Two 5th Round Compensatory Picks to Kansas City Chiefs?

Despite winning the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will make 2 picks in the 5th round in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. This has got fans wondering what compensatory picks are and why the Chiefs got themselves two number 5 picks. Here's everything you need to know about it.

What Are Compensatory Picks and How Did Chiefs Get Theirs?

The compulsory picks are given to those NFL teams that have lost more free agents than they acquired in a particular season. The NFL Management Council has determined a formula to capture the value of a pick.

The formula considers factors such as postseason awards, playing time, and a player's salary to calculate its value. The Kansas City Chiefs lost a total of 6 qualifying free agents while they signed just four. Thus, they are given 2 compensatory picks in the 5th round.

All in all, the Chiefs have a total of seven picks in the upcoming NFL Draft 2024. In the 1st round, they have picked 32. In the 2nd round, they have picked 64. In the 3rd round, they picked 95. In the 4th round, they got pick 131 for themselves.

In the 5th round, they have pick 158 from the Dallas Cowboys and compulsory pick 172. In the 7th round, they have the 252 pick. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, and Jacksonville Jaguars got themselves 3rd round compensatory picks.

There are a total of 34 compulsory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft received by 14 teams in the leagues. The Rams and the 49ers are the only two teams with five compensatory picks each. According to the NFL's policy, no team can receive more than four compensatory picks in a single season except for special compensatory selection.