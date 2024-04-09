Solar Eclipse 2024: NFL Teams Figure Out a Stylish Way to Celebrate the Rare Sight With Their Elite Players

The NFL teams prepared for the solar eclipse, and that too in style with their elite players. The franchise across the country decided to bring forward a hilarious way to make the eclipse, joined by NFL stars like Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, and Travis Kelce.

How Did the NFL Teams Decide to Celebrate the Eclipse This Year?

The Great American Eclipse overshadowed the sun on Monday, and the moon blocked it for more than a hundred million people. Millions of people will gather around to experience this rare sight of nature, and NFL teams took this chance to celebrate the eclipse in style and hilarious manner.

The New York Jets took to Twitter and posted a picture of Aaron Rodgers in black sunglasses. In the caption, the Jets wrote, "Eclipse ready." The New York Giants, on the other hand, posted a short video of the eclipse, but as the moon blocked the sun, they just showed the smiling picture of Dexter Lawrence.

"Don't look directly at the eclipse; it's too sexy for your eyes," the Giants wrote in their hilarious post. The Kansas City Chiefs shared a picture of Travis Kelce wearing his famous UV-reflecting glasses with a WWE belt around his waist. "We're ready for you @ eclipse," the Chiefs wrote on X.

Philadelphia had its own way of celebrating the rare sight. The NFL team posted a picture of Jalen Hurts wearing yellow reflecting sunglasses. "Don't forget your safety glasses this afternoon." The Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, shared a picture of Jake Ferguson wearing a paper-made glass.

Over in Chicago, the Bears shared a picture of Jaquan Brisker, Zacch Pickens, and Jaylon Johnson standing next to each other. And all of them wore black glasses. "Pullin' up to watch the eclipse like," the franchise wrote. It was definitely a funny way of spreading awareness about the eclipse.