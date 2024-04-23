Who Will Alex Pereira Fight Next in UFC? Light Heavyweight Champion REVEALS Future Plan

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira shocked the world after he knocked out former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill in the first round of their five-round championship fight.

Alex Pereira proved himself to be one of the best strikers ever to step foot inside the Octagon in UFC. Fans are now waiting to see what is next for Poatan Alex Pereira and who he will face next after defeating one of the top contenders in Light Heavyweight.

After UFC 300, UFC interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall dropped a picture looking at Alex Pereira, hinting at a potential between them in the future.

Poatan recently gave an interview with Guilherme Cruz, where he talked about his plans to move up to third-weight, heavyweight, and more.

Alex Pereira said, "If it's a longer period of time, I'd obviously rather defend my belt. If it takes too long, and I fight at heavyweight, and there are injuries, when am I going to defend my belt? I don't want to hold up the division. I'm here. I'm like a gamecock - you put another rooster in front of me, and I'm there to fight. We will fight, you know? But we have to see what's best for me, my career, and my team. I'm open to fighting whoever, but I'm not the one who decides."

UFC 300 Results

- Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Winner: Alex Pereira

Method: KO

Round: 1

Time: 3:14

- Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

Winner: Zhang Weili

Method: Unanimous Decision

Score: 49-45, 49-45, 49-45

- Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

Winner: Max Holloway

Method: KO (right hand)

Round: 5

Time: 4:59

- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira

Winner: Arman Tsarukyan

Method: Split Decision

Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Winner: Bo Nickal

Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

Round: 2

Time: 3:38

- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Winner: Jiri Prochazka

Method: TKO (strikes)

Round: 2

Time: 3:17

- Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

Winner: Aljamain Sterling

Method: Unanimous Decision

Score: 30-27, 30-27, 30-27

- Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Winner: Kayla Harrison

Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

Round: 2

Time: 1:47

- Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Winner: Diego Lopes

Method: TKO (strikes)

Round: 1

Time: 1:29

- Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner

Winner: Renato Moicano

Method: TKO (strikes)

Round: 2

Time: 4:11

- Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Winner: Jéssica Andrade

Method: Split Decision

Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Winner: Bobby Green

Method: Unanimous Decision

Score: 30-27, 30-25, 29-26

- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Winner: Deiveson Figueiredo

Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

Round: 2

Time: 4:02

