Who Will Alex Pereira Fight Next in UFC? Light Heavyweight Champion REVEALS Future Plan
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira reveals what's next for him after defending his championship against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. Read on!
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira shocked the world after he knocked out former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill in the first round of their five-round championship fight.
Alex Pereira proved himself to be one of the best strikers ever to step foot inside the Octagon in UFC. Fans are now waiting to see what is next for Poatan Alex Pereira and who he will face next after defeating one of the top contenders in Light Heavyweight.
After UFC 300, UFC interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall dropped a picture looking at Alex Pereira, hinting at a potential between them in the future.
Poatan recently gave an interview with Guilherme Cruz, where he talked about his plans to move up to third-weight, heavyweight, and more.
Alex Pereira said, "If it's a longer period of time, I'd obviously rather defend my belt. If it takes too long, and I fight at heavyweight, and there are injuries, when am I going to defend my belt? I don't want to hold up the division. I'm here. I'm like a gamecock - you put another rooster in front of me, and I'm there to fight. We will fight, you know? But we have to see what's best for me, my career, and my team. I'm open to fighting whoever, but I'm not the one who decides."
UFC 300 Results
- Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
Winner: Alex Pereira
Method: KO
Round: 1
Time: 3:14
- Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan
Winner: Zhang Weili
Method: Unanimous Decision
Score: 49-45, 49-45, 49-45
- Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje
Winner: Max Holloway
Method: KO (right hand)
Round: 5
Time: 4:59
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira
Winner: Arman Tsarukyan
Method: Split Decision
Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28
- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
Winner: Bo Nickal
Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)
Round: 2
Time: 3:38
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakić
Winner: Jiri Prochazka
Method: TKO (strikes)
Round: 2
Time: 3:17
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar
Winner: Aljamain Sterling
Method: Unanimous Decision
Score: 30-27, 30-27, 30-27
- Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm
Winner: Kayla Harrison
Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)
Round: 2
Time: 1:47
- Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Winner: Diego Lopes
Method: TKO (strikes)
Round: 1
Time: 1:29
- Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner
Winner: Renato Moicano
Method: TKO (strikes)
Round: 2
Time: 4:11
- Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
Winner: Jéssica Andrade
Method: Split Decision
Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28
- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
Winner: Bobby Green
Method: Unanimous Decision
Score: 30-27, 30-25, 29-26
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
Winner: Deiveson Figueiredo
Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)
Round: 2
Time: 4:02
