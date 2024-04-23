Alex Pereira Reacts to Magomed Ankalaev's UFC Fight Challenge in Abu Dhabi After Poatan Retained His Championship at UFC 300

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira defended his championship for the first time against former Light Heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 pay-per-view. Pereira knocked out Jamahal Hill in the first round of their five-round championship match-up.

After stopping Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira looks forward to defending his championship against other top contenders in the Light Heavyweight division.

Before Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev was the one the UFC approached to face Alex Pereira at UFC 300 pay-per-view.

Magomed Ankalaev revealed on his official Twitter account that the UFC approached him to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 300, but he declined the offer because of the holy month of Ramadan.

Magomed Ankalaev said, "Alex Pereira vs me, Abu Dhabi. Congratulations, I will stop [Alex] in the first round by knockout. The man doesn't have a chin."

Alex Pereira Reacts to Magomed Ankalaev's Callout

Alex Pereira recently interviewed Guilherme Cruz, where he discussed Magomed Ankalaev's callout for the Abu Dhabi event this year.

Alex Pereira said, "I don't want to fight at the end of the year, I want to fight sooner, so maybe that shows [Magomed Ankalaev] won't be ready. I don't know why he said that; this guy is complicated."

"Honestly, I have to see what's best. I'm here to fight, but I don't understand the best about other things like where is best [to fight] and where isn't. If I have to fight there, I will, but if it's not a date I want, then it's not best for me. I can say no."

Alex Pereira MMA Record

1. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

- Time: Round 2, 0:18 (KO/TKO)

- Result: Win

2. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

- Time: Round 3, 5:00 (U-DEC)

- Result: Win

3. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

- Time: Round 1, 2:36 (KO/TKO)

- Result: Win

4. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Time: Round 5, 2:01 (KO/TKO)

- Result: Win

5. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Time: Round 2, 4:21 (KO/TKO)

- Result: Loss

6. UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

- Time: Round 3, 5:00 (S-DEC)

- Result: Win

7. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

- Time: Round 2, 4:08 (KO/TKO - Elbows)

- Result: Win

8. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

- Time: TBD

- Result: Win

