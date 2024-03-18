The Kansas City Chiefs have a storied history. Established in 1960 as the Dallas Texans, the team found its permanent home in Kansas City in 1963 and was renamed the Chiefs. They tasted early successes, including two AFL championships in 1966 and 1969, and their Super Bowl IV triumph in 1970.

With the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the Chiefs seamlessly transitioned into the National Football League. In the 2020s, the Chiefs experienced a resurgence. The team clinched three Super Bowl victories in the last five years (2020,2023, 2024).

Why will the Kansas City Chiefs Relocate?

The Kansas City Chiefs are considering changing their base unless local fans vote to extend a 3/8-cent sales tax until 2064.

The tax is aimed at raising funds for renovations at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The vote for the stadium sales tax will take place on April 2. Over the next four decades, the sales tax is projected to generate approximately $2 billion, which will also go towards building a new ballpark for the Kansas City Royals. Mark Donovan, the President of the Kansas City Chiefs, recently discussed the proposed extension of the regional sales tax with KSHB 41. The tax extension aims to provide financial support for the estimated $800 million needed for upgrades to Arrowhead Stadium.

In case, there is disapproval in the tax extension, Mark Donovan, the Chiefs' President hinted at the team's intention for relocation. Nevertheless, he also mentioned the Chiefs' commitment is to stay in Kansas City. Having said that, Donovan is expecting a favorable decision.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Home Field’s Renovation Plan

On February 28, just a few days after the Super Bowl LVIII win over the 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs broke the news of their renovation plan for Arrowhead Stadium. The budget is a whopping $800 million. The Chiefs’ main goal behind the $800 million renovation plan is to enhance the NFL fans' game experience at the Arrowhead Stadium.

As per reports, the Arrowhead Stadium renovation plan includes larger video boards, more concession stands, and spacious restrooms. The stadium will also feature an "Activation Zone" which can come in handy for tailgating and other events.

Now, here's the catch - the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to contribute $300 million of their own money to kickstart this transformation plan. However, they're waiting for the sales tax extension vote to fund the rest of the $500 million ($800M - $300M). If the vote successfully takes place, the Chiefs will secure a 25-year lease at the Arrowhead Stadium. However, if it fails, the situation would be uncertain. For reference, the Chiefs' current lease will run until 2031. Chiefs' owner, Clark Hunt, is making a lot of effort to make the tax extension a reality.