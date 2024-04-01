Tom Brady has three children. His eldest son, Jack, was born in 2007 to actress Bridget Moynahan. Next, born in 2009, Benjamin is Tom Brady's first child with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. While, Vivian Lake Brady, Tom and Gisele's daughter, was born in 2012.

Now, Brady recently enjoyed a ski trip to Montana with two of his children, daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin. It seems like Brady was impressed with his children's skiing abilities because the seven-time Super Bowl champion playfully referred to them as "future X-Games Contestants" on Instagram!

What are X-Games?

FYI, the X Games is a competition series featuring extreme sports like skateboarding, BMX, motocross, and skiing and snowboarding disciplines like Big Air, Slopestyle, and SuperPipe. Unlike traditional downhill skiing that focuses on speed and navigating a course, X Games skiing involves freestyle maneuvers, jumps, and tricks. Competitors are judged on aspects like difficulty, amplitude (height), execution, and overall flow.

Did You Know Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Plays Football?

Jack, born to Tom Brady and actress Bridget Moynahan, plays football for his high school team. His position has been reported as both quarterback and free safety.

As expected, Tom is a vocal supporter of Jack's passion for football. The former New England Patriots icon has expressed how much he enjoys watching his son play and develop his skills. Interestingly, while Brady seems enthusiastic about Jack's football experience, he has also gone on record saying he wouldn't pressure Jack into pursuing professional football.

Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian Lake Brady Enjoys Horseback Riding

Tom Brady's daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, is an equestrian enthusiast. Her mother, Gisele Bündchen, is such a big supporter of Vivian's passion that she even bought a horse farm for her to ride in privacy. Previously, Tom has been spotted cheering her on at practice sessions and sharing her milestones on Instagram.