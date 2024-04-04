A wise person once advised about not staring a gift horse in the eye. Since many X fans are upset about getting a free blue checkmark from the service, they disagree with the statement. Twitter is one of the biggest social media followers with massive users across the world.

Twitter to give blue ticks to users with large following

Free blue checks are being offered by X to users who have more than 2500 "verified" followers—that is, those who have paid for X Premium. Popular posters will receive a blue check, but not everyone is pleased about it. A lot of people are writing feverishly right now to clarify that they were forced to accept the blue check rather than having purchased one. The program was unveiled by Elon Musk on March 27, although it has only recently begun to be implemented.

Accounts with at least 2500 "verified subscribers" followers (5,000 for Plus) get free access to Premium or Premium Plus, which is ordinarily $8 or $16 per month. These followers most likely also pay for access. Several X users claimed to have seen the blue "Verified" checkmark next to their handles on Wednesday even though they had not subscribed to either of the two paid X subscription tiers.



After paid verification was introduced, several of the checkmarks that had previously been granted to public figures such as celebrities vanished. It seems that a lot of powerful X accounts are now, or soon will be, checked, whether they like it or not.

Blue checks were used back then to verify the identity of public figures. Therefore, a person would receive a blue check if they had a prominent profile on Twitter, possibly as a result of their status as a celebrity, influencer, or journalist. This could help in the containment of false information.



Until recently, obtaining a blue check would have indicated one of four things: you were a cryptocurrency spam bot, you were being impersonated so frequently that it was worth paying Elon Musk $8 a month, you were yearning to feel important, or you wanted to use X's premium services. Even if we haven't quite gone back to the beginning, Elon has reinvented the original meaning of the blue check.

