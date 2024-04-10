Elon Musk predicts AI to surpass human intelligence by 2026; Deets inside

Tech mogul Elon Musk shocked the tech world once more by predicting that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) could outperform human intelligence as early as next year or by 2026, in a recent interview with X Spaces.

Musk spoke about the critical role of electricity in propelling AI advancements, shedding light on the challenges that his startup, xAI, faced, particularly in obtaining advanced chips for training their AI chatbot, Grok, as per Reuters.

Musk's bold prognosis

"If you define AGI (artificial general intelligence) as smarter than the smartest human, I think it's probably next year, or within two years," Musk said in the interview. This statement contributes to the ongoing discussion about AI development and its ethical implications.

This prediction coincides with Musk's ongoing legal battle with OpenAI, which he co-founded, over alleged deviations from the company's original mission of using AI for societal good. Musk's comments draw attention to the growing debate over the ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence (AI) advancement and its potential impacts on society.

Musk's cautionary stance

While Musk remains optimistic about the positive contributions that AI can make, he has expressed concerns about its potential risks.

"I think there's some chance that it will end humanity. I probably agree with Geoff Hinton that it's about 10 percent or 20 percent or something like that," Musk cautioned. Despite these concerns, Musk believes that the benefits of AI outweigh the risks.

Musk's timeline for artificial intelligence (AI) surpassing human intelligence is consistent with predictions from other experts in the field. During a recent podcast hosted by Joe Rogan, computer scientist Ray Kurzweil predicted a similar timeline for AI's milestone. Kurzweil, like Musk, believes that AI development will progress at a faster rate than expected.

As Elon Musk continues to promote artificial intelligence (AI) advancement, his warnings about its potential risks resonate with stakeholders around the world. While the prospect of AGI surpassing human intelligence is both exciting and concerning, Musk's advocacy for responsible AI development has ethical considerations in shaping our technological future.

