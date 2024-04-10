Elon Musk predicts AI to surpass human intelligence by 2026; Deets inside

In a recent interview, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk made a shocking prediction. He believes that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will outperform human intelligence by 2026.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  02:43 PM IST |  3.1K
(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Key Highlight
  • Musk predicts AI could surpass human intelligence by 2026, stirring global interest and debate
  • He talks about how his company, xAI, struggles with getting enough power for their AI projects

Tech mogul Elon Musk shocked the tech world once more by predicting that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) could outperform human intelligence as early as next year or by 2026, in a recent interview with X Spaces.

Musk spoke about the critical role of electricity in propelling AI advancements, shedding light on the challenges that his startup, xAI, faced, particularly in obtaining advanced chips for training their AI chatbot, Grok, as per Reuters. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Musk's bold prognosis

"If you define AGI (artificial general intelligence) as smarter than the smartest human, I think it's probably next year, or within two years," Musk said in the interview. This statement contributes to the ongoing discussion about AI development and its ethical implications. 

Related Stories

Elon Musk's Mars plan: Starship on red planet in 5 years
trending
Elon Musk's Mars plan: Starship on red planet in 5 years
SpaceX teams with Pentagon for Spy Satellites; Deets HERE
trending
SpaceX teams with Pentagon for Spy Satellites; Deets HERE

This prediction coincides with Musk's ongoing legal battle with OpenAI, which he co-founded, over alleged deviations from the company's original mission of using AI for societal good. Musk's comments draw attention to the growing debate over the ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence (AI) advancement and its potential impacts on society.


Musk's cautionary stance

While Musk remains optimistic about the positive contributions that AI can make, he has expressed concerns about its potential risks.

"I think there's some chance that it will end humanity. I probably agree with Geoff Hinton that it's about 10 percent or 20 percent or something like that," Musk cautioned. Despite these concerns, Musk believes that the benefits of AI outweigh the risks. 

Musk's timeline for artificial intelligence (AI) surpassing human intelligence is consistent with predictions from other experts in the field. During a recent podcast hosted by Joe Rogan, computer scientist Ray Kurzweil predicted a similar timeline for AI's milestone. Kurzweil, like Musk, believes that AI development will progress at a faster rate than expected. 

As Elon Musk continues to promote artificial intelligence (AI) advancement, his warnings about its potential risks resonate with stakeholders around the world. While the prospect of AGI surpassing human intelligence is both exciting and concerning, Musk's advocacy for responsible AI development has ethical considerations in shaping our technological future.

ALSO READ: Apple modifies its App Store policies, to now allow emulators for retro console games globally

Know more about Elon Musk prediction of AI surpassing human intelligence by 2026:

What did Elon Musk predict about AI?
Musk believes that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could be smarter than humans by 2026.
Why does Musk think electricity is important for AI?
Musk says electricity is crucial because it powers the advancements in AI technology.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala

Sakina is a seeker of truth and uncovers hidden perspectives, ensuring her readers are not just informed but

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles