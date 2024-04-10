Elon Musk wants to move X employees in Brazil to a safe place amidst ongoing probe into fake news allegations

By Marita Pinto
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  04:19 PM IST |  410
Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons
Key Highlight
Amid his ongoing standoff with the judiciary over suspending some accounts, Elon Musk, the owner of social media site X (previously Twitter), has stated that the company will have to relocate its staff in Brazil to a "safe place," claiming they face arrest.

Elon Musk's Statement Amidst Ongoing Investigation

Elon Musk stated, "We need to get our employees in Brazil to a safe place or otherwise not in a position of responsibility, then we will do a full data dump." A justice of the Brazilian Supreme Court has linked Elon Musk to a current investigation concerning the dissemination of false information and launched a different inquiry into the American businessman for purported obstruction.

According to Justice Alexandre de Moraes, Musk launched a "disinformation campaign" about the court's decisions on Saturday. The following day, this persisted, most notably when Musk declared that his social media business X would no longer abide by the court's orders to restrict particular accounts.

Assuming control of Twitter in late 2022, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, accused Justice de Moraes of restricting free expression and going against Brazilian law. On X, he stated that users might be able to avoid any platform shutdown by using virtual private networks, or VPNs.

Musk said, "He demanded that X suspend accounts of people who raised corruption concerns while insisting that X pretend the suspension was for violating our terms of service! We obey the laws of countries even if we disagree with them, but this requires violating the laws of Brazil."


Charges on Elon Musk

Musk is being investigated for his alleged deliberate and illegal use of X. This is part of a larger investigation into a group called digital militias, who are allegedly spreading threats and false information about Supreme Court judges. The investigation will look into Musk's possible involvement in inciting, obstruction, and criminal organization.

