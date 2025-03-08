This International Women’s Day, Go Nuts For Wellness With Nutritious Pistachios

Did you know that pistachios are a high source or protein? For nearly a decade, Catherine Sebastian (MD, RD, California Pistachios) has used her clinical expertise to advocate for the health benefits of pistachios. She specializes in educating healthcare professionals and consumers, translating complex nutrition science into accessible information for brands and the public.

This protein-forward snack provides energy to power your day while being a gluten-free, nutritious choice. Incorporating pistachios into your diet is an easy way to boost daily protein and fibre intake. Naturally cholesterol-free, they are also nutrient dense.

Nutritious protein-packed snack

Pistachios aren’t just a delicious snack—they're packed with nutrition. These vibrant green nuts are a high source of complete protein, meaning they provide all nine essential amino acids. A single 28-gram serving (about 49 nuts) delivers approximately 6 grams of high-quality protein and 3 grams of fibre.

Did you know that pistachios have more plant protein than other plant protein foods like quinoa, tofu, lentils, and chickpeas per 100 grams? This powerhouse plant-based protein has 160 calories and 6 grams of protein - nearly the same protein content as an egg! California pistachios provide an incredible 21g of protein per 100 grams. For reference purposes, cashews contain 15.3 grams of protein per 100 grams, and walnuts contain 15.2 grams of protein per 100 grams.

Heart-healthy and cholesterol-free

Beyond their protein content, pistachios are a nutritious snack with zero grams of trans-fat per 28 gram serving. Naturally cholesterol-free, a serving of pistachios has no added sugars and just 2 grams that are naturally occurring.

Pistachios are a naturally gluten-free snack, making them suitable for various dietary needs. Whether you're looking for a quick, nutritious snack on the go or a post-workout boost, California pistachios are the perfect guilt-free treat.

Beyond these benefits, pistachios boast more than 30 different vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. And the best part? The act of cracking open pistachios can be fun!

California Pistachios can be enjoyed on their own, used as a garnish, blended into nut butter, or incorporated into baking.

Disclaimer: California Pistachios are a nutritious snack and can be consumed as part of a balanced diet. If you have any nut allergies, consult a healthcare professional before consuming them.