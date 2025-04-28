Who is Ajith Kumar's ex-girlfriend Heera Rajagopal? Meet former actress who received film offer on Kashmir holiday to play body double to Tina Munim

Former actress Heera Rajagopal was once a popular face in the South Indian film industry. While she starred in several good films, she also gained attention for her relationship with Ajith Kumar. Yes, you read that right! The two were deeply in love, but due to several challenges, they had to end their relationship. Nonetheless, Heera recently made some serious allegations against the Good Bad Ugly actor in her blog. Before diving into that, let's first know more about her.

Advertisement

Who is Heera Rajagopal?

Heera Rajagopal grew up constantly moving across India as she was part of a military family. Every few years, she changed schools in different states. During her college days, Heera stepped into modeling to support herself financially.

Although many filmmakers approached her with offers, Heera showed little interest in acting at first. Her first film-related offer came unexpectedly during a family holiday in Gulmarg, Kashmir. A producer requested her to act as a body double for actress Tina Munim, but she turned it down. She also declined an offer from director Subhash Ghai, who had noticed her at a modeling event.

It was only after college that Heera agreed to enter films. She debuted in Idhayam, a Tamil romantic drama directed by Kathir. Following her debut, she acted in Nee Pathi Naan Pathi and collaborated with Sarathkumar in multiple projects. In 1993, Mani Ratnam cast her in Thiruda Thiruda, where she portrayed a village girl who becomes a thief.

Advertisement

She entered Bollywood with Amaanat in 1994. Throughout the mid-90s, Heera appeared in popular Tamil films. In 1999, she stepped away from films.

Heera and Ajith's love story

Ajith Kumar and Heera Rajagopal were once among the most talked-about couples in South Indian cinema. Their bond began while filming Kadhal Kottai and grew stronger during Thodarum. Ajith was deeply committed to Heera and often expressed his feelings through handwritten letters.

There were whispers that marriage was on the cards. However, challenges soon surfaced. Heera’s mother opposed the idea of marriage, fearing it would end her daughter’s career too early. Gradually, they began to grow apart and in 1998, the couple decided to call it quits.

Recently, Heera’s blog caught the attention of netizens as it seemingly hinted at Ajith Kumar. While she didn’t name him directly, it was clear to some who she was referring to. In her blog, Heera allegedly accused the Vidaamuyarchi actor of betrayal and humiliation. She also claimed he faked an injury and made derogatory comments about marriage.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!