Ground Zero Box Office Morning Trends Day 4: Emraan Hashmi-led action thriller maintains poor run; tumbles on first Monday

Ground Zero Box Office Morning Trends Day 4: Ground Zero made its theatrical entry on April 25, 2025. The action thriller stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, and the story is set against the backdrop of terrorism. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero completed its first weekend and has now tumbled on Monday.

Advertisement

Ground Zero, which is produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, has maintained a poor run at the box office. Based on morning trends, on Day 4, the Emraan Hashmi starrer has witnessed a drop in its business. It is expected to earn in the range of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh on the first Monday of its release.

Ground Zero hasn't performed well in its theatrical run so far. While the Monday drop was expected, the business of the action thriller declined below its expectations. Also starring Zoya Hussain, it should have held better around the Rs 1 crore mark in order to sustain at the box office. The drop comes a day after the film on terrorism scored Rs 2 crore net business.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Ground Zero collected a total of Rs 5 crore in its opening weekend at the box office. The recently released movie clashed with the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna. It is also competing with two holdover releases, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh and Jaat.

Advertisement

After Ground Zero, in Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi will be seen in Awarapan 2. The upcoming film marks the sequel to his 2007 release, Awarapan. He also has two Telugu films in the pipeline, namely, They Call Him OG and G2. His last theatrical release was Tiger 3.

Ground Zero in cinemas

Ground Zero is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter as well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi starrer nets Rs 2 crore on first Sunday