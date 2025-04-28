Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Morning Trends Day 4: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's slapstick comedy slows down after fair opening weekend

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Morning Trends Day 4: Andaz Apna Apna, which stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the lead roles, has made a comeback in cinemas after nearly three decades. Originally released in 1994, the iconic slapstick comedy also features Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. Andaz Apna Apna has slowed down on Monday.

Advertisement

Re-released on April 25, 2025, Andaz Apna Apna has maintained a fair run in its opening weekend. Morning trends of Day 4 suggest that the cult classic movie from the 90s is likely to experience a drop in its collection. It is estimated to range around Rs 15 lakh on the first Monday. This is to note that the Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer earned Rs 50 lakh on Sunday.

The opening weekend earnings of Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial stood at Rs 1.15 crore net in India.

Andaz Apna Apna has been a fair performer; however, it is not all hunky-dory for the 1994 entertainer. It is not blowing up big like previous re-releases, Sanam Teri Kasam and Laila Majnu, which outperformed their original runs in their respective second innings.

Produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha, Andaz Apna Apna has been restored and remastered in 4K and Dolby 5.1 sound versions for its re-release. Considering its nostalgia factor and cult status, the 1994 slapstick comedy should have performed better. Now, all eyes are on how it performs in its first week while competing with Jaat, Kesari 2, and Ground Zero.

Advertisement

Andaz Apna Apna, which was a flop in its original release, also featured actors like Mehmood, Jagdeep, Shakti Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Deven Verma, Viju Khote, Tiku Talsania, and Shehzad Khan in key roles. Raveena Tandon was paired opposite Aamir Khan. Karisma Kapoor played Salman Khan's on-screen love interest.

Andaz Apna Apna In Cinemas

Andaz Apna Apna is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkumar Santoshi's iconic film nets Rs 50 lakh on Saturday