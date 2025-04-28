Go Yoon Jung's Resident Playbook Ep 7-8 Release: Date, time, where to watch on OTT and what you can expect

Resident Playbook's latest episodes (5 and 6), which aired on April 26 and 27, brought fresh plot developments and evolving character dynamics. The series also welcomed more special appearances from the cast of the parent drama, Resident Playbook, adding more excitement to the story. Catch up on the key updates here and find out how the story might unfold this weekend.

Advertisement

In episodes 5 and 6 of Resident Playbook, the OB-GYN residents enjoy a much needed off day eating, chatting and unwinding at a team dinner. During then, a drunk Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung), also accidentally lands on Hospital Playlist's beloved pediatric surgeon, An Jeong Won's (Yoo Yeon Seok) table. The next day, she confesses her feelings to Koo Do Won (Jung Joon Won), making things awkward between them.

To see how their relationship develops, watch episodes 7 and 8 on Netflix or TVING on May 3 and 4 (Sat, Sun) at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST). Besides Oh Yi Young's crush, the other first-year residents also undergo new experiences like conflicts and moments of pride. Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji) and Pyo Nam Gyeong (Shin Shi Ah) keep having fights on trifles, but eventually sort things out by apologizing to each other. Um Jae Il's (Kang Yoo Seok) dedication finally pays off as he masters ultrasound and saves a patient's life.

Advertisement

While Um Jae Il fondly watches his delivered first baby, Hospital Playlist's intern, now CS fellow, Jang Hong Do (Bae Hyun Sung) appears and asks him when he will hit the tennis court again. The two then have a heartwarming conversation about newborns. In the next week's episodes, Koo Do Won will go on a three-day break, with no one to speak for the first years. Henceforth, they will join forces to take their own stands.

Besides all the hospital chaos, Koo Do Won seems to be softening up to Oh Yi Young as she speaks up for him when a fellow doctor steals his credit as the first author for a research paper. He then asks her if he still likes him and she promptly replies she does, making him happy.

ALSO READ: Resident Playbook and its lead Go Yoon Jung top most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings, surpass IU’s When Life Gives You Tangerines