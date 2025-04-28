POLL RESULT: Fans choose their favorite Ananya Panday character; can you guess?

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the praise for her performance as Dilreet Gill in the historical drama Kesari Chapter 2. She has played various types of roles in her career. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite Ananya character. They have now selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

Results of the poll for the fan-favorite Ananya Panday character:

The poll to determine the Ananya Panday character that is most loved by fans was held on April 24, 2025. Readers were asked to select between five options: Dilreet Gill in Kesari Chapter 2, Ahana Singh in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Nella in CTRL, Tia in Gehraiyaan, and Bella in Call Me Bae.

According to the voting of three days, Ananya’s character Bella, aka Bae, from Call Me Bae, is the favorite of the fans. It secured 37.50% of the votes, winning by a good margin. Ahana in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan came in second position with 25% of the votes. Dilreet Gill, Nella, and Tia tied with 12.50% of the votes each.

Call Me Bae marked Ananya Panday’s web series debut. The show was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2024. It is a comedy-drama created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra have produced it under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The cast also includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

In the show, Ananya Panday’s character loses all her wealth one day. She is forced to start afresh in Mumbai. On this journey, she makes friends, falls in love, and breaks news. Call Me Bae has been renewed for a second season.

