Baahubali Re-Release: Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubatti’s epic action drama returning to theaters in October 2025

Baahubali remains the quintessential historical epic in Indian cinema, achieving unparalleled success. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus is now set for a re-release, officially announced by the makers.

Taking to X, the filmmakers confirmed that the Baahubali franchise will be re-released worldwide in cinemas this October.

They wrote, “Baahubali is coming back to the BIG SCREENS… This October, let’s celebrate even bigger! #BaahubaliReturns. Jai Maahishmathi….”

For those unaware, the special announcement of Baahubali's re-release coincides with the 8th anniversary of the film’s second installment. Over the years, the franchise has remained a cult favorite, receiving immense love from generations of audiences.

The period action drama starred Prabhas in the lead role across both parts, alongside a talented ensemble including Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more. With its strong storyline, engaging screenplay, and the unforgettable music composed by MM Keeravani, Baahubali set an incredibly high bar, surpassing all other Telugu film releases that year.

Filming for the Baahubali franchise took over four years, with the cast putting in their utmost effort to bring to life the filmmaker's monumental vision.

