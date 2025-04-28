HIT 3 Telugu Advance Booking: Nani’s action thriller set for FLYING start; grosses Rs 1.70 crore in pre-sales with 3 days to release

Telugu cinema frequently produces its biggest hits as the summer heat builds, and this year, everyone's eyes are on HIT 3, which is hitting the marquee on May 1. With Nani spearheading the cop saga this time, the action thriller is already a box office success, as it earned an astounding Rs 1.70 crore in advance reservations for its premiere day. The movie release is still 3 days away.

At the pre-release event of HIT 3 that took place on Sunday, legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who previously directed Nani in the classic Eega, showered the actor with accolades. Now that Rajamouli's speech describing Nani as a record-breaker who consistently surpasses himself has gone viral, the Sailesh Kolanu directorial is receiving even more attention. With Rajamouli also saying that Nani would be part of his future project based on Mahabharata, the confidence of the audience in Nani and HIT 3 has just been amplified. That has resulted in great advance bookings now, both on home turf and overseas.

Interestingly, HIT 3 is not launching into an empty arena. Tamil star Suriya is also arriving on the same date with his action-packed Retro, which is directed by the talented Karthik Subbaraj. As Suriya also enjoys a strong following among Telugu audiences, surely HIT 3 would face some heat. However, Nani's promotions have been energetic, signaling a belief that he can hold his ground and rule the box office battle on May 1st despite competition.

With summer holidays in full swing, family crowds and youth audiences are expected to turn out in large numbers. Telugu viewers have been hungry for a solid entertainer after Thandel and MAD Square, which they enjoyed almost a month ago. And if the advance bookings and overall mood are any indication, HIT 3 might just be the storm they have been waiting for. Three days to go, and the countdown to another Nani blockbuster has officially begun.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

