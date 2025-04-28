BIGBANG reunion: G-Dragon and Taeyang make special appearances at Daesung's solo D’s Wave 2025 Asia concert

BIGBANG reunion. Indeed, it was. Daesung brought his much-anticipated solo tour to life on April 26 and 27, 2025, delivering an unforgettable two-night performance at the Olympic Hall in Seoul. Part of his DAESUNG 2025 ASIA TOUR: D’s WAVE IN SEOUL. The power-packed concert saw a group reunion with members G-Dragon and Taeyang.

The concert kicked off with the energetic Universe, the title track from his latest mini-album, immediately setting the stage for a night full of surprises. Fans were treated to the debut of fresh tracks like Last Girl, featuring Han Yo Han, and JUMP, both of which ignited the crowd's excitement.

The true highlight of the concert came with the surprise appearances of Daesung’s BIGBANG bandmates. On the first night, Taeyang made a memorable entrance, setting the stage on fire with his energy and charisma. However, the second night took things to another level when both Taeyang and G-Dragon joined Daesung on stage. Together, the trio delivered iconic BIGBANG hits like HOME SWEET HOME, BANG BANG BANG, and Sober.

Their reunion was nothing short of magical, reigniting the chemistry that fans have adored for years and cementing the bond that continues to define BIGBANG’s legacy. As Daesung moved through his setlist, he showcased his range with beautiful renditions of fan-favorites like Falling Slowly, Light, Baby Don’t Cry and more.

This solo concert marked an important milestone for Daesung, as it was his first solo performance in Korea. His growth as an artist was on full display as he captivated the audience not only with his music but also with his deep connection to his fans.

Reflecting on the experience after the concert, Daesung expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt handwritten letter to his fans. He shared how meaningful it was to hold his first solo concert in Korea, a dream he had cherished ever since watching Taeyang perform in the same venue the year before. "This moment, which I had only dreamed of while watching Taeyang’s performance here last year, has finally come true," he wrote.

Daesung’s “D’s WAVE” tour is far from over. Fans across Asia can look forward to more shows in cities like Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Hong Kong, Kobe, and Yokohama. With the magic of BIGBANG's reunion still lingering, this tour is bound to leave a lasting impression on everyone lucky enough to witness it.

