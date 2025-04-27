Revisiting Preity Zinta’s iconic blue sequin Manish Malhotra lehenga from Kal Ho Naa Ho

Manish Malhotra created something very trendy and rare for Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Naa Ho, which makes sense even today. Yes, I’m talking about her blue and silver sequin lehenga that can make a perfect Sangeet look even now. The magnificent blue with silver sequin outfit worn by Preity in the Maahi Ve song from Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan co-starrer was designed by Manish Malhotra.

Advertisement

The ace designer made the lehenga keeping the western colors in mind, and the way Preity Zinta carried it, with utmost grace, is truly commendable. We are in 2025, and even after 20 years of the film’s release, that mermaid-looking lehenga can be an ideal wedding outfit for brides-to-be.

The heavy silver embellishments and sequin work lehenga was styled with a slightly deep neckline blouse. Further, making it her perfect engagement look with Saif Ali Khan in the movie, Zinta further accessorized it with an eye-grabbing necklace, matching earrings, and a maang tikka.

Not just that, if you notice, the wedding-ready lehenga is a combination of a rare nude color with blue and silver. Manish Malhotra is truly a perfectionist when it comes to taking sartorial risks. 22 years on, many brides have tried to replicate the same outfit and look, and, interestingly, it continues to be the same.

Beauty-wise, Preity Zinta kept her makeup with perfect eyeliner, kajal, mascara, glossy nude lip, and straightened open hair.

Advertisement

Whether she's smiling brightly while dancing with Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan or in an emotional moment with Jaya Bachchan in Maahi Ve, Preity Zinta radiates beauty and grace throughout.

How about revisiting Kal Ho Naa Ho's Maahi Ve song while we talk about Preity Zinta's lehenga?