Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 11: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama maintains GOOD hold; can it hit Rs 100 crore mark?

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 11: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. Released on April 18, 2025, the film is centered around C Sankaran Nair's journey of how he challenged The Crown in the courtroom while seeking justice for the 1919 genocide incident. Kesari 2 has maintained a good hold at the box office.

Backed under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. It has continued to be a good performer at the box office so far. Akshay Kumar-starrer earned Rs 64.35 crore net business till the second weekend.

Now, as per morning trends, the movie is expected to have a customary drop in its business. It is estimated to earn in the range of Rs 2.50 crore and 2.75 crore on the second Monday. This comes a day after the courtroom drama collected Rs 8 crore last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the makers have announced the Buy-One-Get-One movie ticket offer for today. The actual figures will be determined based on its hold throughout the day.

Kesari Chapter 2 will continue to run for next few weeks, considering it has been appreciated in urban areas. Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial is targetting to enter Rs 100 crore club which will depend upon its hold on the third Friday.

Kesari 2 will have to sustain itself well amid the arrival of two new movies, Raid 2 and The Bhootnii. Both of these films are releasing on May 1, 2025.

Kesari Chapter 2 is currently competing with three movies: Jaat, Ground Zero, and the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna. The legal drama serves as a sequel to the 2019 release, Kesari.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer Kesari Chapter 2 continues to run in cinemas near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

