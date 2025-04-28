Son Suk Ku’s Heavenly Ever After and Go Yoon Jung’s Resident Playbook achieve new personal best ratings

The small screen witnessed another exciting milestone this past weekend as two beloved dramas, Heavenly Ever After and Resident Playbook, continued their impressive climb in viewership ratings, breaking their own records once again.

On April 27, Heavenly Ever After soared to new heights, recording an average nationwide rating of 6.4 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. This marks the highest rating for the series so far, firmly establishing its rising popularity among weekend drama watchers. Notably, the fantasy romance also achieved the title of the most-watched cable television program on Sunday, solidifying its growing influence.

Advertisement

Heavenly Ever After presents a touching and imaginative story set in the afterlife. Veteran actress Kim Hye Ja leads the drama as Lee Hae Sook, a woman who, after passing away, reunites with her husband, Go Nak Joon, played by Son Suk Ku, in heaven. Adding a refreshing twist to the afterlife romance, Lee Hae Sook makes the unconventional decision to maintain her 80-year-old earthly form, refusing the opportunity to return to a youthful version of herself like the other residents of heaven.

In contrast, Go Nak Joon embraces his younger self, resulting in a poignant and thought-provoking relationship between the two. The drama explores the themes of enduring love, memory, and the acceptance of one's true self, delivering a story that resonates deeply with audiences across generations. The emotionally rich performances by Kim Hye Ja and Son Suk Ku, coupled with the drama's beautiful cinematography and heartwarming storytelling, are credited for the show's growing success.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Resident Playbook, starring Go Yoon Jung, Shin Shi Ah, Kang Yoo Seok and others, also celebrated a major victory by achieving its highest ratings since its premiere. The drama closed out the first half of its season with an impressive average nationwide rating of 5.5 percent. As a spin-off of the immensely popular Hospital Playlist series, Resident Playbook has carved out its own space, chronicling the lives of young residents working at the Jongro branch of the Yulje Medical Center.

Resident Playbook focuses on the realistic and heartfelt journeys of budding doctors handling the intense demands of their profession while forming deep bonds with one another. Audiences have responded positively to the relatable characters, genuine storytelling, and the slice-of-life moments that make the show both heartwarming and bittersweet.

Adding to the excitement of Sunday night television, For Eagle Brothers remained dominant, continuing its impressive streak as the most-watched program of the night. The drama maintained a commanding presence with a staggering nationwide average rating of 20.8 percent, reaffirming its popularity and strong viewer loyalty.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Resident Playbook: Yoo Yeon Seok to make cameo as Ahn Jeong Won in episode 5 of Go Yoon Jung’s Hospital Playlist spin-off