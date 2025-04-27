Rashmika Mandanna styles Rs 5,500 denim jacket with straight-fit jeans and it is perfect for business meeting look
Rashmika Mandanna shared an unseen look of hers from the promotions of Sikandar, which sets a playful yet stylish vibe, clicked inside an elevator.
Rashmika Mandanna has pulled off a classic denim-on-denim look without going over the top. She styled her denim jacket, worth Rs 5,500, with straight-fit jeans and a white shirt, all by the MuGu label. The detailing of the denim jacket and jeans makes it a standout staple.
Noticing some interesting details on the cropped jacket, Rashmika Mandanna kept it open, and it came with pleat details at the cuffs, pockets, and huge metallic buttons.
On the other hand, the jeans worth Rs 3,500 are perfect for everyday formal meetings and brunch outings with friends.
Styled by Meagan Concessio, the white tucked-in shirt adds a crisp contrast to the one-tone denim look, which looks fresh and polished. Pointed white flats with a delicate strap detail completed her look while keeping it comfortable and easy-going.
Keeping it minimal, formal, and classic, the Pushpa actress wore just a couple of gold rings while letting the outfit take center stage.
Hairstylist Sourav Roy and makeup artist Riviera Lynn did a fab job keeping Rashmika’s look as natural as possible. Her hair is styled loose in soft waves with subtle pink lips and well-defined brows, complementing her cheerful personality.
Loving her edgy and classic look!
