Triptii Dimri’s HOT look in Rs 5,103 bandeau bikini top and mini-skirt has us dreaming of beach getaway

Triptii Dimri has always been a fashion diva who can effortlessly nail both Western and Indian wear. The actress recently shared pictures offering a glimpse of her hot beach look, dressed in a sexy bandeau top and mini skirt that instantly put us in the mood for a vacation. Her look serves as the perfect beach fashion inspo, and we’re totally in love with it. So, let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.

Triptii Dimri set the internet on fire with her hot and classy look, donning a lightly padded bandeau bikini top from Calzedonia. Priced at Rs 5,103, it features a sleek, modern design with a hint of ruched detailing, a golden U-bar at the center, and removable straps that add to its versatility. This simple yet chic bandeau top is perfect for beach outings and can be effortlessly paired with your choice of bottoms.

Talking about the Animal actress, she decided to elevate her bold vibe by pairing the bandeau top with a blue mini skirt featuring a high-waist fit and a hemline that ended mid-thigh. With this look, the style icon effortlessly blended class and modern flair, serving up major inspiration for beach lovers everywhere.

Though it was a beach outfit, that didn’t stop Triptii from styling it to perfection. She skipped accessories, letting the outfit do all the talking—but her hairstyle, wow! She wore her hair open in a side partition, adding volume with soft, loose waves. To finish off the look, she opted for simple flat footwear, keeping it chic and beach-ready.

Her makeup was nothing short of enchanting. With the sun-kissed glow enhancing her features, her face looked radiant with flawless glam. She highlighted her cheekbones with a rosy blush and opted for a nude-shade lipstick that added just the right touch of elegance.

If you’re planning a quick beach getaway with your friends or cousins, mark our words—Triptii Dimri’s latest look is a must-recreate. Just grab a bandeau bikini top and pair it with a mini skirt—it’s effortless, bold, and perfect for making a style statement.

