Tanvi The Great: Anupam Kher finally reveals lead actress with beautiful video; shares fascinating story behind her casting

Anupam Kher is taking on the director’s chair with his upcoming film Tanvi: The Great. Last year in March, he took to social media and announced the film. Just a few days back, he also shared the first look of the film but kept the face of the lead actress hidden. Now, the actor has finally revealed that Shubhangi Dutt will play the role of Tanvi in the film. Sharing a video, he also revealed how he went on to cast her and called her ‘magical’.

Taking to Instagram today (April 28), Anupam Kher dropped a beautiful video to introduce the lead actress in Tanvi: The Great. The video features Shubhangi Dutt as Tanvi, a young girl cherishing every moment. Sharing the video, the actor-turned-director opened up on the interesting story behind her casting.

In the caption, Anupam shared how the journey to find the perfect lead actress took almost three years. He opened up on the idea behind the film and revealed that it struck him four years ago during a conversation. The Trial By Fire actor was determined to find Tanvi at his acting school, but admitted the search wasn’t easy.

He shared that she embodies qualities like goodness, innocence, charm, wonder, humor, and purity—traits that are rare and difficult to find. After a long search of over six months, Anupam Kher finally found her during a masterclass at the school. When he asked the students to shut their eyes and remain calm, he saw Shubhangi, her face radiating peace and serenity. She later shared that she was in her “dreamworld,” a place where she felt safe and at home.

The director also encouraged her to carry the essence of Tanvi—real, grounded, honest, and true to herself, as she is all set to begin this new journey. He expressed his joy at seeing her step into the world of Tanvi The Great and praised her magical presence on screen.

With love and blessings, he ended by declaring that the world would soon recognize her as ShubhangiTheGreat and that for him, as her director, she’s already nothing short of magical.

For the unversed, Tanvi: The Great is directed by Anupam Kher, with its musical score composed by Oscar-winning artist M. M. Keeravani. The project is a collaboration between Anupam Kher Studios and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

