HIT 3 Box Office: No hike in ticket prices but Nani's strategy setting stage for blockbuster start on May 1

In an era where hiking ticket prices has become the new norm for big Telugu releases, Nani has decided to play it differently for his upcoming action thriller HIT 3. While recent blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rule grabbed headlines for charging more than Rs 400 per ticket in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Nani has chosen not to burden the audience. His decision to maintain regular ticket prices is already winning hearts ahead of the film's grand May 1st release.

For those wondering, here are the official HIT 3 ticket rates: In Telangana, single screens will charge Rs 175 and multiplexes Rs 295; in Andhra Pradesh, it is Rs 200 for single screens and Rs 250 for big chains. At a time when Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar, and Devara have all raised prices to between Rs 395 and Rs 495, Nani’s move is refreshing. Not only does it show his confidence in the film’s content, but it also strengthens his bond with the everyday moviegoer. Interestingly, over 127,900 users have already shown interest in booking tickets via BookMyShow, a strong sign of the film's pre-release buzz.

The Sailesh Kolanu directorial, which is produced by Nani himself, HIT 3 has impressive casting, including Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame as the leading lady. The film is set for a Pan-Indian release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, giving Nani yet another chance to expand his fan base beyond the Telugu states. Given the aggressive advance bookings on online ticketing platforms and overseas circuits as well, along with the goodwill surrounding Nani’s ticket pricing strategy, an explosive box office start could be expected.

At a time when inflated pricing and sky-high expectations are worrying filmmakers, HIT 3 is proving that smart choices like not going for a ticket hike will result in a thunderous start. With May 1st just around the corner, all eyes are now on how loud Nani’s HIT will echo across theaters.

