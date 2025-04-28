Bhediya 2: Varun Dhawan starrer horror comedy to avoid clash with Love & War and Naagzilla? Find out

Earlier, it was announced that the sequel to the Varun Dhawan-starrer horror comedy Bhediya will be released on August 14, 2026. Kartik Aaryan’s creature comedy Naagzilla is slated to arrive on the same date. Some reports suggested that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War is also eyeing the Independence Day weekend next year. However, it looks like the three-way clash will be avoided, as Bhediya 2 might get delayed.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Bhediya 2 is getting pushed from its scheduled release, and the makers are now looking at new dates. The portal’s source said, “Three big films coming on the same day would have caused a lot of issues in screen sharing. But with Bhediya 2 getting pushed, Love & War and Naagzilla can arrive on the same day.”

The source further mentioned that Love & War’s release date hasn’t been finalized yet.

Bhediya 2 is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Bhediya, the film that introduced Varun Dhawan as a shape-shifting werewolf, was released in 2022. It was directed by Amar Kaushik. Varun’s character was seen in the Universe’s latest film, Stree 2, and he is also expected to feature in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama.

Meanwhile, Love & War is the highly anticipated magnum opus directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal are headlining this intense love triangle story set against a war backdrop. The trio has been shooting for the film over the past few months. The release date of the film was announced as March 20, 2026, but according to the latest reports, it might be postponed to August due to filming delays.

On the other hand, Naagzilla is a supernatural film that was announced recently. Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is helming the project. It is backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The first look showed Kartik Aaryan as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting snake. Naagzilla will hit the big screens on August 14, 2026, ahead of the occasion of Naag Panchami.

