Tourist Family release date, storyline, full star cast: Here's everything you need to know about Sasikumar's film

Tourist Family is an upcoming Tamil comedy drama that is set to hit the theaters this week. Despite clashing with big releases like Suriya’s Retro and Nani’s HIT 3, the Sasikumar starrer has been generating strong buzz. If you are planning to watch this movie, then continue reading to learn more.

Tourist Family release date and cast

Tourist Family will release in cinemas on May 1. The cast features M. Sasikumar as Das and Good Bad Ugly's Simran as Vasanthi. Yogi Babu will appear as Das' friend, while Mithun Jai Sankar will play Sasikumar's son.

Kamalesh plays Mulli Das, while M. S. Bhaskar portrays Das' boss. Ramesh Thilak takes on the role of Inspector A. Bhairavan, and Bagavathi Perumal appears as a police officer. Elango Kumaravel and Sreeja Ravi also have supporting roles. Meanwhile, Tourist Family is written and directed by Abishan Jeevinth.

Tourist Family runtime and certification

According to OTTPlay, the movie has a runtime of two hours and eight minutes. Meanwhile, Tourist Family has received a U certificate from the censor board.

Tourist Family trailer and storyline

Tourist Family tells the story of a Sri Lankan Tamil family of four who travel to Tamil Nadu seeking refuge. The film captures their struggles as they try to settle into a new country and neighborhood. It blends emotions and humor, offering a compelling family drama.

A few days ago, the makers released the trailer of the film, which picks up where the teaser ended. It shows the family arriving in Tamil Nadu and getting caught by the police. The clip further highlights their difficulties adapting to the local accent and forging documents to gain Indian identity.

Tourist Family showcases the work of Aravind Viswanathan in cinematography, Barath Vikraman in editing, and Sean Roldan for the music. The film is produced under the banner of Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment.

