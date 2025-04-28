GOT7 grapples with fan backlash ahead of Rajamangala Stadium NESTFEST concert in Thailand: 'Got blamed on everything...'

GOT7 is facing intense fan backlash ahead of their upcoming NESTFEST 2025 concert at Thailand’s Rajamangala National Stadium, a venue originally booked for the group’s 2020 concert tour.

But, GOT7 fans are frustrated and slamming hard at organizers 411 Entertainment for unfair changes made for the Thailand concert. Initially, there was excitement among fans when the concerts were announced for May 2025, especially since the group had previously been forced to cancel their 2020 shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These concerts were seen as a long-awaited reunion, particularly since members Yugyeom and Youngjae will soon be enlisting in the military, making this the group’s last concert for at least a year and a half. However, the joy quickly turned to frustration when multiple issues began to surface, leading to a storm of criticism online.

The main point of contention began with the introduction of a local pre-sale before the general sale. This change was announced after the initial ticket release and caused confusion and anger among international fans who had hoped to attend. Some fans felt it was unfair to give local Thai fans priority, particularly since the previous NestFest concerts held in Korea did not feature a local-only presale.

While some agreed with the decision, seeing it as a gesture for fans in Thailand, others felt excluded and discriminated against, especially given the global appeal of GOT7.

This series of sudden changes, combined with fans’ already high expectations for the concert, has led to widespread disappointment. In response to the backlash, GOT7 members BamBam and Mark Tuan publicly addressed the situation.

BamBam expressed his frustration on social media, saying, “Before y’all blame, I really want to show everyone what’s going on behind the scenes... but it sucks because I can’t.” He made it clear that he often feels unfairly blamed for decisions beyond his control.

Mark Tuan also shared his understanding of the situation, apologizing for how things turned out and reassuring fans that the concert wasn’t intended to unfold this way. He shares, "I understand there are so many things going on.. I'm sorry about how everything turned out. This wasn’t how we envisioned things to play out when we decided to hold this concert. We’ll make sure stuff like this won’t happen again in the future."

GOT7's Jay B expressed his commitment to delivering his best at the upcoming concert, despite the ongoing conflicts, stating he would do his best to provide an unforgettable performance for fans. " I will do my best until the end and organize the parts that are lacking or immature and take good care of them.. I just hope that it will be a celebration for everyone. My heart is not very comfortable, but I will still organize it well until the end."

Compounding the issue, a week before the concert, another significant change was made to the ticket entry policy. The plan to have local and global ticket holders enter in the order of their ticket purchase was altered. Instead, it was announced that local fans with numbers 1-1500 would be allowed to enter first, followed by global fans with matching numbers.

This sudden policy shift was attributed to “strong demand from IGOT7” and sparked outrage among fans, who felt blindsided. Many claimed they would have made different decisions when purchasing tickets had they known about this change from the start.

However, the damage had already been done, and the backlash continues to grow as fans continue to voice their concerns.

