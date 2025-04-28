Costao: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals one interesting trait of his titular character that made him explore it; ‘He laughs a lot…’

ZEE5 is set to launch a new crime thriller biopic titled Costao, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The story follows the journey of customs officer Costao Fernandes, portrayed by Siddiqui. In a recent interaction, the actor spoke about what drew him to the project, revealing that it was Costao's distinctive laughter that first sparked his interest in taking on the role, adding, "He laughs a lot, but there’s still something hidden behind his laughter. That was very interesting to explore."

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared that what drew him to the character was the intriguing contrast between Costao’s frequent laughter and the hidden emotions beneath it. Siddiqui also expressed his admiration for the officer’s bravery and revealed that he was deeply moved by the hardships Costao faced while fighting against a corrupt system.

The actor further reflected that with growing experience, his fear of acting has also increased, as he realizes there is still so much to discover. He explained that there could be a thousand ways to approach a single scene, and it is the journey of uncovering those possibilities that he finds most fascinating.

Costao is a crime thriller based on the true story of customs officer Costao Fernandes, who took a stand against a major gold smuggling network in Goa during the 1990s.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes on the lead role of Fernandes in the film. The narrative delves into powerful themes such as loyalty, betrayal, systemic corruption, and the bravery required to challenge influential forces.

Facing corruption, betrayal, and a system that turns against him, he is forced to flee while striving to safeguard his family. The film sheds light on his unorthodox approach to seeking justice, emphasizing his unwavering resolve to confront wrongdoing.

In addition to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Costao features Priya Bapat, Kishor Kumar Huli, Gagan Dev Riar, Hussain Dalal, Davina Colaço, among others. The film is directed by Sejal Shah and backed by producers Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui. It is scheduled for release on May 1, 2025, on Zee5.

