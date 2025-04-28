'Is Akshay Kumar a friend?' Hera Pheri 3's Paresh Rawal takes all by surprise with his answer; find out what he said

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who has worked alongside Akshay Kumar in several iconic films like Hera Pheri and Bhaagam Bhaag, shares a strong professional bond with him. Paresh has always spoken highly of Akshay. However, in a recent interview, he clarified that he wouldn’t describe Akshay as a close friend. He referred to Akshay as a ‘colleague’, explaining, "Film industry mein colleague hote hain, theatre mein dost hote hain, aur school mein jigar jaan dost hote hain. But film ke andar colleague hote hain."

In a recent conversation with The Lallantop, Paresh Rawal was asked if Akshay Kumar is a friend. The veteran actor initially confirmed, saying "Yes."

However, he went on to explain that in the film industry, people are colleagues, while in theatre, they are friends, and in school, they are heart-to-heart friends. He clarified that within the film industry, relationships remain collegial. When asked directly if Akshay Kumar is his colleague, Rawal again affirmed, saying "Yes."

Paresh Rawal shared that some of his closest friends include Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, and Johnny Lever, with whom he formed a strong bond during his theatre days.

He explained that these are the people he feels privileged to call friends, emphasizing the respect and understanding in their friendships. Rawal added that the kind of friendship he shares with them is one where he has the "permission" to refer to them as friends, highlighting the deep connection and mutual respect they share.

Even though Paresh Rawal calls Akshay Kumar a colleague, it doesn’t take away from the close friendship and respect they have for each other. Over the years, they’ve both spoken highly of one another.

In a recent interview, Paresh called Akshay "hardworking" and "honest," and said there’s never any jealousy between them. He praised Akshay for being a man of strong character and a great family guy, adding that it’s always nice to talk to him and hang out.

Paresh and Akshay have worked together in many films like Hera Pheri, Bhaagam Bhaag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and OMG: Oh My God. They’ll next appear together in Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy, and Hera Pheri 3.

