Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma's FIRST look is out, makers give sneak peek of upcoming plot; WATCH

Bhavika Sharma is back in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and how! The buzz about the actress being roped into the show has been doing the rounds for a long time now. The makers have finally dropped the first glimpse of Bhavika's first look from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and it will surely leave you amazed. The actress returns to the show as a cop, and her new look has left fans excited for the upcoming episodes.

Advertisement

Star Plus dropped a video offering fans a glimpse of the upcoming storyline, Bhavika Sharma's first look and a glimpse of the intense scene. In this clip, the actress can be seen arriving at the crime scene, and her first look as an inspector is revealed.

Param Singh's character, Neil, seems devastated after arriving at the crime scene as he probably witnesses his wife, Tejaswini's corpse. As per the glimpse shown by the makers, Tejaswini aka Vaibhavi Hankare will no longer be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here-

And Bhavika, who is playing a copy, will be in charge of investigating Tejaswini's death. More about the upcoming storyline is yet to be revealed. While Bhavika has returned to the show, more details about her role, her name, and others are yet to be revealed.

After this promo was shared, fans went gaga and expressed their excitement about Bhavika's return. One fan commented, "Wow og savi is back true Slayer maddamsir touch, another fan wrote, "Very few female actress look great in uniform. Bhavika is one of them."

Advertisement

For the few who might not know, Bhavika Sharma essayed the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin before Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh and Sanam Johar were roped in to play the lead role. Bhavika played Savi, the female protagonist. She starred opposite Hitesh Bharadwaj, who played Rajat.

Rajat and Savi's storyline ended on a good note. Savi was prepping to be an IPS officer, and before the storyline ended, she was shown as the IPS officer.

Now, as per reports, Bhavika Sharma, Param Singh and Sanam Johar will lead Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

ALSO READ: POLL Result: It's a tie; Abhira-Armaan, Savi-Rajat or Saili-Sachin, here are 2 duos who emerged as audiences' favorite on-screen couple of 2024