Box Office: Sony’s Until Dawn opens to just USD 8M, trails behind recent game-to-screen adaptations

Sony’s highly anticipated game adaptation Until Dawn has faced a rocky start at the box office, grossing a modest USD 8 million during its three-day opening weekend. Directed by David F. Sandberg, this R-rated survival horror film has underperformed compared to other recent game adaptations, such as Borderlands, which earned USD 8.6 million in its debut. While Until Dawn saw some international traction, its opening is considered disappointing, especially for a franchise with such a strong fan base.

Set in the same universe as the 2015 video game, Until Dawn presents an original standalone story that builds upon the game’s mythology. The film features a young cast led by Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’Zion, Ji-young Yoo, and Belmont Camel. Veteran actor Peter Stormare reprises his role from the game.

Despite its unique premise and connection to a well-known brand, the film has struggled to deliver the same magic as previous adaptations, including The Last of Us or Uncharted, which managed to achieve greater success.

One of the bright spots for Sony is the film’s relatively low production budget of USD 15 million, not including marketing costs. The modest budget, lower than typical blockbuster adaptations, gives the film a chance to recover costs—especially if it performs well internationally or gains momentum soon. However, the word of mouth surrounding the film is not promising, which may dampen its chances for sustained success.

The film’s story, based on the popular video game by PlayStation, centers around a group of friends who find themselves trapped in a remote mountain lodge, confronting supernatural forces and their deepest fears. Written by Gary Dauberman and Blair Butler, Until Dawn tried to capitalize on horror’s popularity but received mixed reviews, casting doubt on its long-term appeal.

Not to mention, it has Sinners wowing audiences in the genre at the box office currently.

Released on April 25, Until Dawn has grossed a total of USD 18 million worldwide so far. While its debut has been underwhelming, there’s still hope that it can build on its niche audience and perform decently at the box office, even if it doesn’t reach the heights of other game-to-screen adaptations.

