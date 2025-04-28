Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 19: Sunny Deol's action drama runs on decent note; heads towards finish line

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 19: Jaat, which is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers, has been running in theaters for over two weeks now. Starring Sunny Deol, the action entertainer was released on April 10, 2025. Also featuring Randeep Hooda, the movie has entered the third week of its theatrical run. Jaat is currently running on a decent note.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat has collected Rs 82.25 crore at the box office so far. Sunny Deol-starrer is likely to witness a customary drop today. As per morning trends, it is expected to range around Rs 75 lakh on the third Monday. The action drama earned Rs 2.05 crore on Sunday.

Jaat has maintained a decent hold since its release. It is heading towards its finish line. The recently released actioner, which also features Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra, is expected to finish in the range of Rs 85 crore and Rs 90 crore.

Gopichand Malineni's helmer will lose screens in a few days after the arrival of two new competitions. Raid 2 and The Bhootnii will hit the screens on May 1, 2025. It is currently locking horns with Kesari Chapter 2, Ground Zero, and the re-released Andaz Apna Apna.

Jaat marks Sunny Deol's theatrical return after two years since Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. While Gopichand Malineni's directorial outperformed Gadar, there is no competition with the sequel to the cult classic. For the uninitiated, Gadar 2 is Deol's highest-grossing film to date. With a lifetime net business of Rs 515 crore, the Gadar sequel turned out to be an all-time blockbuster.

Jointly backed by People Media Factory and Zee Studios, Jaat also features actors like Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Saiyami Kher in key roles. Amid its theatrical run, the makers of the movie have announced its sequel, Jaat 2.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

