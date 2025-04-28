WATCH: Ajith Kumar with wife Shalini and kids arrives in New Delhi to receive Padma Bhushan award

Ajith Kumar was earlier announced to receive the Padma Bhushan Award by the Indian Government, honoring his contributions to the world of cinema. Recently, the actor was spotted along with his wife, Shalini, and their children arriving in New Delhi for the ceremony.

See the papped video:

Ajith Kumar is being awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours. As always, the actor looked stylish, appearing with his family during the event.

Advertisement

What makes the Padma Awards celebration even more joyous is the fact that Ajith Kumar will be turning 54 on May 1, 2025. This week is truly a festive moment for the actor and his fans everywhere.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini recently made headlines after they appeared together at an IPL match. AK was also seen meeting and interacting with Sivakarthikeyan, who attended the match with his wife.

See the pictures:

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film, released on April 10, 2025, is an action comedy featuring Ajith as a crime lord.

The story revolves around AK, also known as Red Dragon, a gangster who has been atoning for his crimes while serving nearly 18 years in prison. Upon his release, close to his son’s birthday, he discovers that his son has been framed for murder and drug possession. AK must now return to his former glory to help his son and uncover the real culprit.

Advertisement

Alongside Ajith in the lead role, the movie also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and several others in key roles.

ALSO READ: Who is Ajith Kumar's ex-girlfriend Heera Rajagopal? Meet former actress who received film offer on Kashmir holiday to play body double to Tina Munim