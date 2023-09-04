DIY Scalp Scrub: Top 10 Ways to Groom Your Scalp at Home

A healthy scalp can make your hair smooth, bouncy, and lustrous. However, the scalp may not get the personalized care and rejuvenation it needs to make your tresses gorgeous. With DIY scalp scrubs, you can get rid of irksome scalp build-up, residue, dirt, and grime to make your hair naturally beautiful and strong. The scalp is prone to microbial growth and needs thorough cleansing and care to prevent dandruff, breakage, and other scalp and hair disorders like seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis, and alopecia ( 1 ). With DIY-ing, you can make effective hair care recipes as per your hair type and scalp conditions with the natural ingredients available at your home. Let’s explore homemade scalp scrubs you can make easily and get flattering locks and a soothing scalp.

What Are Scalp Scrubs?

Scalp scrub is a haircare essential that can help eliminate scalp build-up and unclog the pores of the scalp. Using hair care products with active agents may help prevent hair loss and rejuvenate the scalp health ( 1 ). You can clean your scalp and bid goodbye to oily hair and unpleasant dandruff by making hair scrubs without the use of any chemicals or additives. The scalp is considered integral to maintaining the health and natural texture of your hair ( 2 ). So, if you want to restore the luster and charm of your natural hair, scalp scrub won’t disappoint you. By scrubbing your scalp, you can also enhance the blood circulation of your scalp which can maintain your heart rate and release your stress ( 2 ).

Impressive Benefits of DIY Scalp Scrub

DIY scalp scrubs have immense benefits for your hair and scalp. Some of them are:

1. May Enhance Hair Growth

Massaging your scalp with a scrub can boost the blood circulation of your scalp and provide a rich oxygen supply to it ( 2 ). Oxygen supply to the scalp can also help in reducing hair loss and preventing scalp infections ( 3 ). With a DIY scalp scrub, you get to pick and choose natural ingredients so you may as well go for a blend of nourishing agents that can clean the scalp and aid hair growth.

2. May Help Eliminate Scalp Build-up

Scalp surface can be affected by dead skin cells, grime, sebum, grime, dust, and the residue left by different hair care products. Scrubbing can help in cleaning your scalp effectively to ease hair replenishment and growth ( 2 ). You can also use natural surfactants in your scrubs to get rid of impurities and unwanted particles that cling to your hair shaft and scalp ( 3 ).

3. May Nourish Your Scalp

The scalp may be more prone to dryness and damage than your hair fibers, however, with scrubbing, you can offer it lubrication to make it soft and nourished ( 3 ). You can also use different hair oils in your scalp scrub to nourish oily scalps and hair follicles as their deep penetrating properties can soften your scalp to protect against hair breakages ( 4 ).

4. May Help Prevent Scalp Inflammation

Chemical additives can burn your scalp and cause itchiness ( 3 ). Hair care products that contain parabens and formaldehyde can cause scalp and forehead eczema ( 4 ). Using a homemade scalp scrub can help you steer clear of harmful chemicals and additives.

5. May Help Treat Dandruff

Dandruff is a common scalp disease and leads to the formation of clusters of white flakes ( 5 ). Massaging the head and scalp can help reduce dandruff and give you a cleaner and healthier scalp ( 6 ). So, if you want to bid goodbye to annoying white flakes, you may try using scalp scrub once a week.

10 Homemade Scalp Scrub Recipes for Scalp Grooming

There are many easy DIY scalp scrub options that you can make to soothe and condition your scalp. Some of them are:

1. Yogurt And Coconut Oil Scrub

Yogurt has been proven to enhance hair growth and inhibit bacterial activities ( 7 ). Coconut oil has deep penetration properties and helps in reducing the loss of protein and moisture from hair ( 8 ). Using yogurt and coconut oil scrub can keep your scalp soft and moisturized and help prevent bacterial infections to keep your hair healthy.

Ingredients

3-4 tablespoons of yogurt

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

2-3 teaspoons of aloe vera gel

4-5 drops of rosemary oil/ any essential oil

Steps to Follow:

Take yogurt and aloe vera gel in a bowl and stir continuously to make a smooth paste.

Add coconut oil and a few drops of rosemary oil to it. You can also use any other essential oil in place of rosemary oil.

Mix all the ingredients properly to make a paste free of lumps.

Make two partitions of your hair. Wash and dry your hair for better application.

Use gloves or your fingertips to apply the mixture to your scalp.

Massage your scalp with the mixture gently for 5-10 minutes.

Wash off with cold or slightly warm water after 30-45 minutes.

You may use a shampoo or conditioner afterward.

2. Honey And Jojoba Oil Scrub

Honey demonstrates antifungal and antibacterial properties that can help in preventing scalp diseases like seborrheic dermatitis and dandruff ( 9 ). You can use this DIY scalp scrub for dandruff and scalp exfoliation to prevent those messy flakes from ruining your good hair days.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of honey

1-2 teaspoons of jojoba oil

1 teaspoon of fenugreek oil

2-3 teaspoons of sugar

Steps to Follow:

Mix honey, jojoba oil, and coconut oil in a bowl or container.

Add sugar to it and mix well.

Let your hair loose and part your hair from the center.

Take a small amount of mixture on your fingertips.

Massage it on your scalp in a circular motion for 5-10 minutes. Avoid over-exfoliating your scalp.

Let the mixture stay on your scalp for 30-40 minutes.

Wash off with cold or lukewarm water.

You may follow up with a shampoo or conditioner.

3. Egg White, Olive Oil, And Sugar Scrub

Egg whites can promote the growth of hair follicles and prevent hair loss ( 10 ). With the goodness of olive oil and the exfoliating powers of sugar, you can use this DIY scalp scrub for hair growth to get beautiful hair locks.

Ingredients

1 egg white

3-4 teaspoons of olive oil

5-6 drops of peppermint oil

2-3 teaspoons of sugar

Steps to Follow:

Beat an egg white in a bowl.

Add olive oil and a few drops of peppermint oil to it and mix well.

Add sugar and stir it continuously to get a smooth consistency.

Apply the mixture to your scalp, preferably after a cold hair wash.

Massage your scalp gently for 5-10 minutes.

Wash your scalp with cold or lukewarm water after 20-25 minutes.

4. Lemon, Olive Oil, And Salt Scrub

Olive oil can help in preventing hair loss besides moisturizing the flaky scalp ( 8 ). Blended with salt and lemon juice, this homemade scalp scrub can help you deal with unpleasant hair fall, product build-up, and dryness to keep your scalp healthy.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

2-3 teaspoons of salt

1 teaspoon of almond oil

Steps to Follow:

Mix olive oil, lemon juice, and almond oil in a bowl.

Add salt to it and mix well to get an even consistency.

Use your fingertips to apply the mixture to your scalp.

Massage your scalp for no more than 10 minutes.

Wash off with shampoo or conditioner after 40-45 minutes.

5. Brown Sugar And Oatmeal Scrub

Brown sugar contains a variety of phenolic compounds that are stimulating in nature and can help in lubricating the scalp surface effectively ( 11 ). This homemade scalp scrub can be used as a natural exfoliant to soften and activate the scalp area for a stimulating massaging experience.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

2 tablespoons of ground oatmeal

Half a teaspoon of baking soda

2-3 teaspoons of hair conditioner

Steps to Follow:

Take brown sugar and finely ground oats in a bowl and add baking soda to it.

Add your hair conditioner to the mixture. You may skip doing this if you want to use a conditioner for hair wash afterward.

Mix the ingredients properly and apply to your scalp properly.

Wash off with cold or lukewarm water to protect your scalp from damage.

6. Honey, Coffee And Coconut Oil Scrub

Honey is antifungal in nature and can help protect the scalp from bacterial infections to keep it clean and healthy ( 9 ). Coffee has a stimulating effect on the scalp that helps in promoting hair growth and strengthening hair roots ( 12 ). By using this scalp scrub, you can ensure your hair is growing without infections ruining your scalp.

Steps to Follow:

1 tablespoon of honey

3-4 teaspoons of coffee

2-3 teaspoons of coconut oil

1 teaspoon of sesame oil

Steps to Follow:

Take honey, coconut oil, and tea tree oil in a bowl.

Add coffee to the mixture and mix well.

Use your fingertips to apply this paste to your scalp.

Gently massage your scalp for 5-10 minutes.

Wash it off with a shampoo or conditioner.

7. Tea Tree, Brown Sugar And Avocado Oil Scrub

Tea tree oil possesses antifungal properties that can help in treating dandruff and scalp itchiness besides keeping the scalp grease-free ( 13 ). Brown sugar has a stimulating nature that can help in conditioning the scalp ( 11 ). This scrub is an effective solution for dandruff, dryness, and grease.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of tea tree oil

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

2-3 teaspoons of avocado oil

1 teaspoon of amla oil

Steps to Follow:

Take brown sugar in a bowl and add avocado oil and amla oil to it.

Mix properly and add brown sugar to the mixture.

Apply this paste to your scalp and massage gently for 5-10 minutes.

Wash it off after 15-20 minutes.

Follow up with a conditioner.

8. Apple Cider Vinegar And Olive Oil Scrub

Apple cider vinegar can prevent the growth of dandruff-causing bacteria and clear off the residue left by hair products besides making your hair soft and silky ( 14 ). Olive oil has a soothing effect on your scalp ( 8 ). By using this mask, you can restore your natural hair texture and make it lustrous.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of almond oil

5-6 drops of rosemary oil

1 tablespoon of sugar

Steps to Follow:

Mix apple cider vinegar, olive oil, and almond oil to get an even consistency.

Add a few drops of rosemary oil to the mixture and mix well.

Apply the oil-based mixture to your scalp and massage for 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off after 40-45 minutes.

Follow up with a shampoo and conditioner.

9. Amla Oil And Coffee Scrub

Amla oil can help prevent scalp infections and the graying of hair ( 8 ). Coffee can enhance the strength of your hair roots and facilitate hair growth ( 12 ). Using this mask can make your hair strong and healthy.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of amla oil

1 tablespoon of coffee

1 teaspoon of olive oil

3-4 drops of tea tree oil

Steps to Follow:

Mix amla oil, olive oil, and tea tree oil in a container.

Add coffee to the mixture and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp, preferably after a cold hair wash.

Let the mixture stay on for 20-25 minutes.

Wash off with cold or lukewarm water.

10. Tea Tree, Sesame Oil, And Fenugreek Oil Scrub

Tea tree oil can help you get rid of scalp itchiness and dandruff ( 13 ). Sesame oil and fenugreek oil help moisturize the scalp and increase the strength of hair roots ( 8 ). Using this scrub will do a lot of good for your dry and itchy scalp.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of tea tree oil

2-3 teaspoons of sesame oil

1-2 teaspoons of fenugreek oil

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of honey

Steps to Follow:

Mix tea tree oil, sesame oil, and fenugreek oil in a container.

Add sugar and honey to the mixture and mix well.

Apply directly to the scalp and let it sit for 30-35 minutes.

Wash it off with cold or lukewarm water.

You may shampoo your hair afterward.

How Often Should You Apply Scrub on Your Scalp?

You may use a scalp scrub once a week or two weeks to clear up the scalp build-up and other impurities. However, using a scalp scrub more often can over-exfoliate your scalp and make it dry as the scalp is prone to more dryness than your hair strands ( 3 ).

How Should You Apply Scalp Scrubs?

Step 1: Wash your hair with lukewarm or cold water. Avoid using hot water as that may damage your scalp.

Step 2: Towel-dry your hair and part it into two neat sections. Avoid using scalp scrubs on wet hair as that may reduce absorption.

Step 3: Use your fingers and take an appropriate amount of the scrub.

Step 4: Massage the product gently on your scalp in circular motions. Avoid harshly rubbing your scalp as they may cause damage to your hair roots.

Step 5: Take more scalp scrub mixture and massage it on your scalp for 10-12 minutes. Avoid over-exfoliating your scalp can lead to scalp dryness.

Step 6: Keep the scrub mixture on your scalp for 30-45 minutes.

Step 7: Wash away with cold water and follow it up with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

How Is Scalp Scrub Different from Clarifying Shampoo?

Scalp scrubs help in the thorough cleansing and conditioning of the scalp. Unlike clarifying shampoos, they are not used on hair lengths and offer a deep and gentle massage to your scalp. Clarifying shampoos condition and nourish your hair locks and help in eliminating oil and dirt effectively. They are also used to get rid of the residue left by hair care products or styling. However, both scalp scrub and clarifying shampoo shouldn’t be used often as they can cause damage to your hair and scalp. You may use them once a week or 2 weeks to get a proper hair care treatment.

Tips for Using DIY Scalp Scrub

Massage scalp scrub gently in a circular motion with your fingertips and avoid rubbing it.

Don’t use scalp scrub on your hair lengths and tips.

Avoid using scalp scrub every day. Instead, use it once a week or twice a month.

Conclusion

Scalp build-up shouldn’t be neglected as a healthy scalp doesn’t only enhance hair growth but prevents many hair disorders. However, being prone to dryness and infections, finding the perfect scrub that suits your scalp and hair health can be tricky. Being sensitive to chemical use, your scalp may burn or damage which might exaggerate your hair concerns. With a DIY scalp scrub, you can be picky about the ingredients and make a homemade scalp scrub that can effectively cleanse your scalp to make your tresses smooth and beautiful. Scalp scrubs made at home also help you find a natural remedy for your hair concerns. So, you may as well be picky and find the right ingredient that will do the magic for your scalp and hair.

