9 Kim Ha Neul movies and TV shows
What sets her apart is her ability to choose projects with unique and niche stories that still manage to grab the audience's attention. Without wasting any more time, let's dive into some of the finest content featuring South Korea's beloved gem, Kim Ha Neul.
1. On Air
Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Lee Beom Soo, Park Yong Ha, Song Yoon Ah
Director: Shin Woo Chul
Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2008
The story follows a writer who works for typically mainstream dramas and she starts to feel a void. As she stops to find her work less enjoyable as days pass by, she decides to work on a more serious script that will tell a meaningful story. However, she starts facing multiple issues as certain producers’ hasty decisions lead to her not finishing the story.
2. Road Number One
Cast: So Ji Sub, Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Kye Sang
Director: Kim Jin Min
Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2010
The plot of the series revolves around the events that occurred around Route 1, the place that lies between Seoul and Pyongyang. Officer Lee Jang Woo is stationed to go to war but he finds himself unprepared. He goes anyway to protect his country, leaving behind his love, Soo Yeon. When he returns from war, he finds Soo Yeon to be married to Tae Ho, which further complicates the situation.
3. A Gentleman's Dignity
Cast: Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ha Neul, Kim Soo Ro, Kim Min Jong
Director: Shin Woo Chul, Kwon Hyuk Chan
Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2012
Kim Ha Neul shines in this romantic comedy and captures the audience’s attention with her charm. The K-drama follows the story of Kim Do Jin who is an architect and Seo Yi Soo who is a strict school teacher and also appears as an umpire for amateur baseball games. One thing leads to another and both characters find themselves falling in deep love with each other.
4. On the Way to the Airport
Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Lee Sang Yoon, Shin Sung Rok, Choi Yeo Jin
Director: Kim Cheol Kyu
Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2016
This romantic K-drama offers a unique take on love and marriage. The story follows Choi Soo Ah, who is a beautiful married woman living a blissful life with her husband and daughter. However, her life turns upside down when she meets a married architect and start to develop feelings for him.
5. The Wind Blows
Cast: Kam Woo Sung, Kim Ha Neul, Kim Sung Chul, Kim Ga Eun
Director: Jung Jung Hwa
Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2019
The story follows Do Hoon and Soo Jin who are happily married to each but one day the husband decides to divorce the wife. The reason behind this is that he acquired Alzheimer's disease. However, after splitting up they meet again after five years and Soo Jin finds out the truth and goes through a lot of pain. However, they decide to get back together again and rekindle their love for each other.
6. 18 Again
Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, Wi Ha Joon
Director: Ha Byung Hoon
Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2020
The show is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name. It follows a similar plot where a husband magically swaps his present body with his 18-year-old body and gets a second chance at life. However, as time goes by he understands the true value of his family and how he would do anything to protect them.
7. Kill Heel
Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young, Kim Sung Ryung,
Director: Noh Do Cheol
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2022
In this thriller drama, the story follows a woman Woo Hyun, who is tired of living the same life as her life and refuses to move forward career-wise. However, she decided to take things in her own hands shake the company’s hierarchy system, and climb up the professional ladder to achieve her dreams.
8. Making Family
Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Arif Rahman
Director: Jin Mo Jo
Runtime: Approximately 120 minutes
Release Year: 2016
The romantic comedy follows the story of a career woman who is extremely dedicated to her work. However, she lost her husband in a car accident and raised her son alone. But the boy gets curious to meet his biological father and travels to China. As things evolve, the estranged Go Mi Yeon and Zhou Li Yan start to fall in love all over again.
9. Misbehavior
Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Yoo In Young, Lee Won Geun
Director: Kim Tae Yong
Runtime: Approximately 96 minutes
Release Year: 2017
The story follows Hyo Joo and Hae Yeong, who are teachers at the same school. One day, everything changes when they both fall for Shin Jae Ha, a student in the school they are employed in.
Kim Ha Neul’s movies and shows will keep you intrigued and entertained throughout its runtime. Along with the actor’s phenomenal performances, the stories are enhanced and the audience is able to connect with it on a deeper level. The actress starred in a show called Nothing Uncovered in 2024 which garnered positive feedback from the viewers.
