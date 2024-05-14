Younghoon from THE BOYZ has recently gained attention on an online community forum for his consistent activity on the Bubble messaging platform. A fan disclosed that he has achieved a milestone of 1000 consecutive days of logging in to the fan platform app daily. This gesture by him has made fans worldwide happy yet emotional.

Younghoon keeping his promise

Commencing from August 19, 2021, he made a declaration to post a message for fans daily. He expressed, "I'll be more active here once I resolve the issue with my private messaging on my phone. Please bear with me a little longer. Would it be alright if I leave a message here every night before bed? Alright, then I'll make sure to leave a message here every day until it's fixed."

Recently, fans observed and shared that he had reached his 1000th day of consistently leaving a daily message for fans. He initiated this practice while using the Universe app and continued it even after transitioning to the Bubble messaging app.

To commemorate his 1000th day milestone, let's reminisce on some of his beloved messages shared with fans. He often penned messages aimed at encouraging and motivating fans, touching their hearts deeply.

Memorable lines include, ‘If anyone's bothering you, just tell me. I'll take the hit for you,’ ‘Let me clarify something. This mirror is just odd. I'm not using a filter; the mirror itself is distorted like that. It's just a peculiar mirror,’ ‘Please 'eat' me. Oh, wait, that could be misunderstood. I meant 'eat' my heart. That's what I meant,’ and ‘You're using your day off to see us? (Nine crying emojis)’ among others. These heartfelt messages from Younghoon never failed to bring smiles to fans' faces, deeply touching their hearts.

More about Younghoon

Kim Young Hoon is a multi-talented South Korean artist, actor, model, and a member of IST Entertainment's boy group, THE BOYZ. He made his debut on December 6, 2017, with the lead single Boy from their debut EP The First. Younghoon’s journey into the entertainment industry began when he was scouted while enjoying a snack at a convenience store.

Prior to his debut, he gained recognition for his appearances in various music videos, including Melody Day's Color, I.O.I.'s Whatta Man, and John Park's DND (Do Not Disturb). Outside of his activities as an idol, Younghoon has made a mark in the fashion and beauty industry.

He has been chosen as a Brand Ambassador, Muse, and Model for numerous brands. Additionally, he serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the Save the Children campaign and has actively participated in the "#END Violence" campaign. Younghoon made his acting debut through the web series Love Revolution in 2020, showcasing his versatility and expanding his artistic horizons.

