15 Best Sonu Sood movies that prove he is perfect in every role
Presented below is a compilation of some of the best Sonu Sood movies that will take the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions and entertainment.
Sonu Sood needs no introduction. He is a prominent actor in the film industry who has done several movies and today we are going to read about 15 best Sonu Sood Bollywood movies. Sonu Sood started his career in 1999 with a Tamil film Kallazhagar where he played a small role. However, in 2002, he gave his first major role in Bollywood with the movie Shaheed-E-Azam in which he played the character of Bhagat Singh. And, since then, he has done numerous movies.
From Singh is Kinng to Dabangg, Sood has delivered several outstanding performances and won several hearts with his screen presence. Along with this, Sonu Sood and Jackie Chan movie Kung Fu Yoga was also released in 2017. It was a Chinese action-adventure comedy film. Apart from this, Allu Arjun and Sonu Sood movie Duvvada Jagannadham was also loved by many. It was also released in 2017 and Sood played the role of antagonist in the film. Sonu Sood has a large list of films in his pocket so, without wasting any time, let’s read about the 15 best Sonu Sood Bollywood movies.
Here is a list of 15 best Sonu Sood Bollywood movies that show his versatility:
1. Dabangg
- Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood
- Director: Abhinav Kashyap
- IMDb Rating: 6.2
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime
- Release Year: 2010
- Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar
Dabangg is a high-octane action film and with a dash of humor, it has become a classic Salman Khan’s signature style. Sonu Sood played the role of antagonist in the film. It was a blockbuster movie.
2. Singh is Kinng
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Sonu Sood, Kirron Kher
- Director: Anees Bazmee
- IMDb Rating: 5.7
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime
- Release Year: 2008
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Singh is Kinng is a mind-blowing adventure comedy with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Sonu Sood played the role of Lakhan Singh who is a childhood buddy of Happy (played by Akshay) and is now turned into a Mafia in Australia.
3. Simmba
- Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- IMDb Rating: 5.5
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Release Year: 2018
- Where to Watch: Zee5
Simmba is a part of director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe in which Sonu Sood plays the role of an influential gangster Durva Yashwant Ranade. Released in 2018, Simmba is Sara Ali Khan’s second Bollywood film.
4. Happy New Year
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan
- Director: Farah Khan
- IMDb Rating: 5.0
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama
- Release Year: 2014
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Happy New Year is a heist comedy and is directed by Farah Khan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Speaking about Sonu Sood’s character, he played the role of Captain Jagmohan who is a part of Charlie’s (played by SRK) misfit team for a heist mission.
5. Jodhaa Akbar
- Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood
- Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, History
- Release Year: 2008
- Where to Watch: Netflix
This periodic drama featured Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Sonu Sood played the role of Kunwar Sujamal in the film who is Jodhabhai’s cousin. According to the reports, Sood had rejected other offers to give his full focus to this film.
6. R…Rajkumar
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood
- Director: Prabhu Deva
- IMDb Rating: 5.3
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Comedy
- Release Year: 2013
- Where to Watch: JioCinema
Directed by Prabhu Deva, R…Rajkumar is an action-comedy film in which Sonu Sood plays the role of Shivraj, a cunning antagonist who challenges the protagonist (played by Shahid Kapor) at every turn.
7. Yuva
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood
- Director: Mani Ratnam
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller
- Release Year: 2004
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Directed by Mani Ratnam, Yuva is a story of three different men who meet because of a political incident. Sood played the role of Gopal Singh in the film who is a goon and left his brother alone and later gets killed by him.
8. Shootout at Wadala
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood
- Director: Sanjay Gupta
- IMDb Rating: 6.0
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Biography
- Release Year: 2013
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Sonu Sood played the role of Dilawar Imtiaz Haskar in this 2013 film, a character which was based on gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. For those unaware, Shootout at Wadala is a film based on the book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia by Hussain Zaidi.
9. Paltan
- Cast: Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood
- Director: JP Dutta
- IMDb Rating: 5.2
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, History
- Release Year: 2018
- Where to Watch: Zee5
Paltan is based on the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the regions of Nathu La and Cho La in 1967 where Indian troops defeated Chinese troops and stopped their attempt to encroach Indian territory. Sonu Sood played the role of Major Bishen Singh, Second in Command, 2 Grenadiers.
10. Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap
- Cast: Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood
- Director: Puri Jagannadh
- IMDb Rating: 5.6
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime
- Release Year: 2011
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Released in 2011, Bbuddah…Hoga Terra Baap is an action thriller film. Sonu Sood played the role of ACP Karan Malhotra, who had decided to sweep all gangsters from Mumbai but things took turns. The movie was a box office hit.
11. Ek Vivaah.. Aisa Bhi
- Cast: Isha Koppikar, Sonu Sood
- Director: Kaushik Ghatak
- IMDb Rating: 5.3
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 2008
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Zee5
In this romantic drama, Sonu Sood played the role of Prem Ajmera, an unconventional ghazal singer who hails from an upper-middle-class family. The movie is a story of arranged marriage, love, and sacrifices and also has Isha Koppikar in the lead role opposite Sood.
12. Ramaiya Vastavaiya
- Cast: Shruti Haasan, Girish Taurani, Sonu Sood
- Director: Prabhu Deva
- IMDb Rating: 5.7
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 2013
- Where to Watch: Zee5
Ramaiya Vastavaiya is a romantic drama film which is directed by Prabhu Deva and was released in 2013. Sood played the role of Raghuveer, who is the elder brother of Sona Singh (played by Shruti Haasan). Raghuveer’s character was shown as a dedicated and hardworking elder brother.
13. It’s Entertainment
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonu Sood
- Director: Farhad Samji, Sajid
- IMDb Rating: 4.5
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama
- Release Year: 2014
- Where to Watch: YouTube
This one is a perfect comedy film to binge-watch that features Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sonu Sood among others. Sood played the role of Arjun Singh Johari, who is a nephew of Pannalal Johari, a billionaire who died and left his property to his relative.
14. Maximum
- Cast: Sonu Sood, Neha Dhupia, Naseeruddin Shah
- Director: Kabeer Kaushik
- IMDb Rating: 4.7
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Release Year: 2012
- Where to Watch: YouTube
This crime thriller was directed by Kabeer Kaushik and was released in 2012. Sood essayed the role of a cop in the film. The story of the movie revolves around two of Mumbai’s top encounter specialists and their fight for control.
15. Shaheed-E-Azam
- Cast: Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Binnu Dhillon, Raj Zutshi
- Director: Sukumar Nair
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Movie Genre: Biography, Drama, History
- Release Year: 2002
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Sonu Sood got his major break with the 2002 movie Shaheed-E-Azam in which he played the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The film is based on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and is directed by Sukumar Nair.
Sonu Sood’s diverse roles and his contribution to Indian cinema are worth appreciating and time and again, he has proved his acting prowess. The above-mentioned Sonu Sood movies are perfect for you to binge-watch.
