EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu to cut down on public appearances for his next with SS Rajamouli

After the historic success of Magadheera, Eega, Bahubali Franchise, and RRR, the biggest director of Indian Cinema, SS Rajamouli is gearing up to take his next film on floors. Touted to be a global jungle adventure, the film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors by October this year. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Mahesh Babu will be going through extensive workshops as a part of his prep for this global jungle adventure.

Mahesh Babu to keep his looks of SS Rajamouli's next under wraps

"Mahesh Babu will be having a certain look in the film, which is unlike anything he has done before. Over the years, SS Rajamouli has surprised the audience with the presentation of stars in his films and his next will be no different. Mahesh Babu too will be going the extra mile and not just work on his body language for the performance, but also work closely with the director on the look," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Mahesh will also be undergoing acting workshops and train in new forms of action.

The source further added that the audience will get to see of Mahesh in the times to come. “He will be cutting down on his public appearances to keep the look under wraps. The work is going on in full swing to take the film on floors by October this year. Several titles are also being considered, but knowing Rajamouli, nothing would be locked till the last minute to keep the intrigue intact,” the source added.

SS Rajamouli aims to make India's biggest jungle adventure

The SS Rajamouli saga is said to be the biggest film of Indian Cinema and the maverick filmmaker is in talks with global production houses like Sony Pictures and Disney to partner. The maker aims to shoot a jungle adventure rooted in Indian Culture, as Mahesh Babu’s character will have shades of Lord Hanuman. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

