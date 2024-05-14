Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok makes Running Man cast gush over him; lands 46 minute focus-video from appearance

South Korean actor Byeon Woo Seok, currently making waves for his portrayal of heartthrob singer-actor Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner, made a memorable appearance on the variety series Running Man on May 12th. His charm and adorable personality captured the attention of not only the audience but also the regular cast members of the show, who couldn't contain their excitement.

Byeon Woo Seok’s appearance on Running Man

In a 46-minute-long video by Running Man humorously titled simply Byeon Woo Seok, viewers get a glimpse of the episode featuring the talented actor. Byeon Woo Seok is decked out in attire reminiscent of his character Sun Jae from Lovely Runner, with numerous nods to the ongoing K-drama where he shares the screen with Kim Hye Yoon.

The episode features amusing references, including an appearance by an imposter Im Sol, mirroring Kim Hye Yoon's character. The video kicks off with Byeon Woo Seok heading to school, a scene straight out of his show where he portrays a high school student as well. They further do many tasks like guessing the prices of food and much more.

During Byeon Woo Seok's appearance on Running Man, the cast members were thoroughly enamored with his presence. They joyously cheered for him upon his arrival, affectionately referring to him as Sun Jae, his character's name. Upon entering, the members even playfully carried him on their backs, demonstrating their excitement. Throughout the episode, they took great care of him, ensuring he felt welcome and comfortable.

In one delightful moment, while enjoying black bean noodles together, HaHa, seated beside Byeon Woo Seok, couldn't resist snapping a selfie with the actor. Byeon Woo Seok graciously flashed a peace sign, happily participating in the impromptu photo session. The situation took a humorous turn when Yoo Jae Suk questioned HaHa's sudden enthusiasm, leading HaHa to reveal that his wife, Byul, is an avid fan of Byeon Woo Seok.

This revelation prompted Byeon Woo Seok's surprised reaction, exclaiming, "Oh, really?" The captions humorously quipped, "HaHa won instead of his wife," adding to the lighthearted atmosphere of the show.

The fan frenzy didn't stop with HaHa's selfie. Ji Suk Jin got in on the action, managing to snap a selfie with Byeon Woo Seok despite playful protests from Yoo Jae Seok. The excitement escalated as HaHa swiftly became Byeon Woo Seok's mutual friend on Instagram right then and there, with Ji Suk Jin quickly following suit.

Adding to this, HaHa offered Byeon Woo Seok a serving of noodles using his chopsticks, a gesture typically reserved for very few guests. This playful act contrasted with HaHa's usual strictness about sharing food, as evidenced by past episodes with guests like Kwon Eun Bi.

Throughout the episode, HaHa couldn't hide his affection for Byeon Woo Seok, frequently making hand hearts and reserving special treatment for him, such as sharing food exclusively. When questioned by the producer about his behavior, HaHa openly admitted, "I really like this kid..." His genuine fondness for Byeon Woo Seok struck a chord with viewers, who affectionately dubbed themselves and HaHa as HaSol, a clever nod to the female lead character in Byeon Woo Seok’s popular drama Lovely Runner.

Watch the 46-minute-long Byeon Woo Seok dedicated video here-

Running Man’s cast shares pictures with Byeon Woo Seok

After the episode concluded, Ji Suk Jin and HaHa snapped a selfie with Byeon Woo Seok and shared it on their Instagram accounts, extending the bond beyond the show.

Also, throughout the episode, as Byeon Woo Seok found himself frequently losing in various games and unable to enjoy food, the cast members took it upon themselves to ensure he was well-fed whenever possible.

Additionally, Yoo Jae Suk seized the opportunity to impart some playful wisdom, by showing Byeon Woo Seok a few tricks to sneakily eat some of the food. These lighthearted moments added to the fun atmosphere of the episode as Byeon Woo Seok was happily enjoying there alongside the rest of the cast.

