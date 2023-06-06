How to Get Gum out of Hair: 10 Easy Home Remedies to Try

Though the internet is flooded with studies related to the multiple health benefits of chewing gum, how to get gum out of hair is also one of the most popular searches. At some point in our lives, some of us must have fallen into this circumstance and gotten ourselves into a really messy situation. If you’re in such a scenario right now, fear not! We have compiled a range of proven methods and techniques to help you tackle this common predicament. Whether you accidentally got it stuck to your hair or encountered it during a playful moment, we understand the frustration it can cause. In this article, we will explore various approaches, such as using oils, freezing techniques, lubricants, and more. With our step-by-step instructions and helpful tips, you'll be equipped with the knowledge to safely and efficiently get gum out of hair, leaving your locks intact and your worries behind. So without much ado, let's dive in and discover the solutions to this hair-raising challenge!

10 Quick Tips on How to Get Gum out of Hair

The habit of chewing gum has become a popular trend due to various reasons. Some use it for its mouth-freshening properties, while others rely on the studies proving its multiple benefits. It has been found to have a positive effect on concentration performance ( 1 ). Scientific research has proven its beneficial impacts on oral health and weight management ( 2 ). Chewing gum moderately is good for your health; however, it creates a lot of chaos if it gets stuck to your hair.

Gum becomes quite hard to remove from hair, because it is composed of synthetic rubbers and resins, providing it with its sticky and elastic texture. Its molecular structure forms strong chemical bonds, resulting in its challenging removal from various surfaces, including hair. Furthermore, many commercial chewing gums exhibit hydrophobic characteristics, meaning they repel water and have a greater affinity for oily surfaces ( 3 ).

The combination of these factors makes removing gum from hair, clothes, or shoes a daunting task. Instead of reaching for scissors as a last resort, there are alternative household products that can effectively help eliminate gum from your hair while preserving its integrity.

1. Ice

Applying ice directly to the gum hardens it and reduces its stickiness, allowing you to gently break it into pieces and remove it. Put an ice pack on the gum for 5 to 15 minutes, or until the gum gets hard enough to remove it. You can also wrap the affected area in a cloth with a few ice cubes in place of the ice pack.

2. Vinegar

Soaking the affected hair in vinegar makes the gum removal process easier and makes it easier to comb out. To remove gum from your hair, saturate the affected area with vinegar. You can either dip your hair in a cup of vinegar or apply it using a cloth. Allowing your hair to soak in the vinegar for an extended period can help dissolve the gum. For enhanced results, slightly warm the vinegar before applying it to your hair.

Keep in mind that the time required for this method depends on the amount of gum stuck to your hair. Once the gum starts to soften, carefully comb through your hair using a wide tooth comb, gently detangling the strands. However, keep in mind, vinegar can leave a strong odor behind, so you might have to wash your hair.

3. Cooking Oil

Any kind of cooking oil, especially vegetable oil, can loosen the gum and facilitate its removal. Cooking oils are effective in getting gum out of hair because they are hydrophobic. For example, if you combine oil and water in a jar, they will easily separate. Substances in your cooking oil break down the stickiness of your gum without causing damage to your hair.

You can use any kind of plant-based oil for this process, such as coconut oil, soybean oil, canola oil, or olive oil.

Apply oil to the affected area and rub it in gently; this way, it lubricates and loosens the gum. Then you can use a comb or your fingers to remove the gum from your hair.

4. Peanut Butter

Like cooking oils, the oils in peanut butter help break down the gum's stickiness, making it easier to remove. Peanut butter, being dense and oily, exhibits hydrophobic characteristics. When applied to gum, peanut butter effectively reduces its sticky nature, making it easy to remove from hair. Since both peanut butter and gum share hydrophobic properties, they tend to adhere to each other more readily than to dry hair.

To remove gum using peanut butter, generously apply creamy peanut butter to the affected area of hair, ensuring complete coverage. Use your fingers to work the peanut butter through the hair, allowing it to sit for a few minutes. As a result, the gum should become more firm and easier to remove from your hair.

5. Hair Conditioner

Another substance that can smoothen your hair and remove the gum is your daily hair conditioner, which you apply after shampooing your tresses. Using a generous amount of hair conditioner directly on the affected area can lubricate the hair and loosen the gum. Then you can easily slide it off your hair using your fingers or a wide-toothed comb.

6. Toothpaste

The abrasive properties of toothpaste can help break down the gum's stickiness and facilitate its removal. To utilize this method, take a cotton ball and apply a sufficient amount of toothpaste to it. Gently dab the gum stuck in your hair with the toothpaste-covered cotton ball, ensuring that the gum is completely coated. Alternatively, you can use an old toothbrush for this process. Allow a few minutes for the toothpaste to work its magic, making the gum harder and less adhesive. Finally, use a wide-toothed hair brush to easily remove the gum from your hair.

7. Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly is a commonly used product for skin moisturizing. Petroleum jelly consists of natural waxes and mineral oils, which gives it the ability to slip the gum out of your hair.

To utilize petroleum jelly for gum removal, apply a small amount of it to a cotton ball and generously coat the gum and the surrounding area. Allow a few minutes for the petroleum jelly to work its magic before attempting to gently remove the gum from the hair with your fingers or a comb.

8. Baking Soda

Baking soda can be a useful solution for removing chewing gum from hair without causing any harm.

Take one teaspoon of baking soda and mix it with a small amount of water to create a thick paste. Apply this paste to the gum and the section of hair where the gum is stuck. Let it dry for a few minutes for the baking soda paste to settle. After the paste has dried, gently remove it with your fingers or a wide-toothed comb.

.9. Citrus-based Solvents

There are certain citrus solvents available on the market that are specifically made to remove gum from surfaces. If the situation becomes really unmanageable with easily available household products, then you may resort to that. These citrus-based solvents contain natural oils that can dissolve the sticky bonds of the gum that hold onto your hair and smoothly remove the gum.

Use a dropper to apply the solvent to the affected area and allow it to settle for a few minutes. You will eventually see the gum get loose. Then you can easily comb it off or remove it slowly with your fingers.

10. Mayonnaise

While it may seem like a messy solution, mayonnaise can actually help you get gum out of your hair. If you have gum stuck on your hair and mayonnaise is the only fatty substance available in your refrigerator - you don't need to worry about anything.

To apply, use your fingers to generously coat the gum in your hair with mayonnaise. Some mayonnaise variants contain oils like olive oil, which can help reduce the stickiness of the gum. After applying the mayonnaise, wait a few minutes before gently removing the gum.

If you choose to use mayonnaise for gum removal, it's important to remember to shampoo your hair immediately afterward. This will help remove any residual mayonnaise and ensure your hair is left clean and fresh.

Remember to approach the mentioned processes with patience and care to avoid damaging your hair. Try any of these methods to find the one that works best for you, ensuring a successful way to remove chewing gum from your hair.

How to Take Care of Your Hair After Removing Gum

Now that you know how to get gum out of hair, you also need to know about the aftercare.

Products like vinegar, baking soda, or toothpaste may dry out your hair a little so it is important to provide proper care to ensure the health and well-being of your strands after the whole ordeal. Here are some tips for caring for your hair after removing the gum:

1. Gentle Cleansing

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo to remove any residue from the gum removal process. Opt for a sulfate-free shampoo to avoid drying out your hair.

2. Condition Your Hair Regularly

Use a nourishing conditioner to restore moisture and keep your hair hydrated. Look for products that contain ingredients like keratin, argan oil, or shea butter for added nourishment.

3. Avoid Heat Styling

Give your hair a break from heat-styling tools like hairdryers, straighteners, and curling irons. Excessive heat can further damage your hair, so embrace natural air drying or use heat-protectant products if styling is necessary ( 4 ).

4. Trim Split Ends

If the gum removal process resulted in any hair damage or split ends, consider getting a trim to remove the affected areas. Regular trims can help maintain the health and appearance of your hair.

5. Moisturize

Use a leave-in conditioner or hair serum to provide extra moisture and protection. These products can help repair and strengthen your hair, preventing further damage ( 5 ).

6. Protect Your Tresses from Environmental Factors

Shield your hair from harsh environmental elements like excessive sun exposure, chlorine, or salt water. Wear a hat or use a protective hair spray when outdoors, and rinse your hair thoroughly after swimming.

By following these tips, you can help your hair recover and maintain its natural strength, shine, and vitality after gum removal.

Conclusion

In conclusion, dealing with gum stuck in your hair can be a frustrating experience, but with the methods outlined in this article, you now know how to get gum out of hair effectively without causing any damage to your hair. All the methods are fairly simple and cost-effective too. Each method leverages the properties of different substances to break down the stickiness of the gum, making it easier to remove. They are less likely to cause any harm or compel you to chop off the affected strand. Remember to care for your hair afterward so that it bounces back from the gummy affair in all its health and glory.

With these tricks and techniques at your disposal, you can confidently handle the challenge of gum in your hair and restore your locks to their natural beauty. So, the next time you find yourself in this sticky situation, you'll know exactly how to unstick the mess.

