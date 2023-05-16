Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan; 6 celeb-approved nail art designs perfect for summer manicure

Are you someone who loves experimenting with manicures, and love getting fresh ideas for nail art designs? You are at the right place! This morning, we came across a picture in which Mira Rajput was seen flaunting her perfectly done nails covered in stunning shades of the season. “Giving summer vibes #nailedit,” wrote Mira Rajput. We loved her summer nails, and decided to compile a list of other celebrity-approved nail art designs that can be perfect for this season. Ananya Panday, Athiya Shetty, and many other celebrities have flaunted some stunning and chic nail-art designs that you can take inspiration from, for your next manicure session!

Mira Rajput

Summer brings along with it a wave of energetic hues, and we absolutely loved Mira Rajput’s chic manicure, with yellow and pink swirls. It’s a minimal, yet catchy design with some stunning summer colours.

Ananya Panday

You can’t go wrong with floral manicure designs this summer season! Pastel shades are currently trending, and the pastel blue base with a dainty white flower on top looks incredibly chic.

Athiya Shetty

We are absolutely crushing on Athiya Shetty’s gorgeous manicure! This floral-inspired dainty manicure features beautiful daisies, with a glossy top coat. It’s perfect for all the minimalists.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Pastel French manicures can never go out of trend! They are timeless, elegant, and look so playful and fun. Jacqueline Fernandez chose beautiful pastel shades, and they also look incredibly stunning with her outfit.

Sara Ali Khan

Want to try a fun, playful nail art design that’s not too over-the-top? Take cues from Sara Ali Khan! The actress’ brightly coloured nails in the hues of orange and yellows are sure to garner a lot of attention, despite being minimalistic.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar’s popsicle-inspired nails are perfect fo your next summer manicure. We love that her makeup compliments her summer nails!

Ready to try out these stunning nail art designs?

