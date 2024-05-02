5 movies like Aashiqui 2 to rekindle your romance and drama

Every film that hits theatres has its destiny. Movies like Aashiqui 2 create history and remain forever in the audience's hearts. The iconic film starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor is one such musical romantic drama film that lives rent-free in our heads and hearts. The Mohit Suri directorial won hearts and has etched a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers.

This love story, directed by Mohit Suri received immense love from the viewers. Not only the movie, but its songs have also made records. The sequel to the film in 2013 did wonders on the big screen. So, today we have come up with some movies like Aashiqui 2 that you can watch this weekend.

5 best Hindi movies like Aashiqui 2 that you can’t afford to miss

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Lisa Haydon

Director: Karan Johar

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release year: 2016

Where to watch: Netflix

Buckle up for a rollercoaster of emotions with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a Bollywood movie like Aashiqui 2. The movie is directed by the one and only Karan Johar. Get ready for heartbreak, laughter, and everything in between. The story follows three people: Ayan, a dreamer with his sights set on becoming a singer (played by Ranbir Kapoor), Alizeh, a strong woman (played by Anushka Sharma), and Saba, a mysterious older woman (played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).

Things get messy when Ayan falls head-over-heels for Alizeh, but she only sees him as a friend. To make matters even more complicated, Ayan meets Saba, who adds another layer of intrigue. With beautiful locations and a soundtrack that will tug at your heartstrings.

Jalebi

Cast: Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra, Digangana Suryavanshi, Aanya Dureja

Director: Pushpdeep Bhardwaj

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jalebi is a Bollywood love story that's as sweet and messy as the sugary treat itself! Directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, it follows Aisha (played by Rhea Chakraborty) and Dev (played by Varun Mitra) on a journey that starts with a chance meeting on a train. Even though they seem like complete opposites at first, sparks fly and they fall into a passionate romance.

But like any good love story, things get complicated. Misunderstandings, doubts, and life's curveballs all threaten to tear them apart.

Sanam Teri Kasam

Cast: Mawra Hocane, Harshvardhan Rane, Manish Choudhary, Vijay Raaz, Murali Sharma

Director: Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release year: 2016

Where to watch: Zee5

Sanam Teri Kasam is a beautiful romantic that's anything but ordinary! Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, it's the story of two souls who wouldn't normally meet: Saraswati "Saru" Parthasarathy (played by Mawra Hocane), a shy librarian who loves books more than people, and Inder Parihaar (played by Harshvardhan Rane), a brooding musician with a past he can't escape.

Despite their completely different worlds, they find a connection that's deeper than anyone could imagine. They challenge societal expectations and fight for their love, even when everything seems stacked against them. Sanam Teri Kasam is a rollercoaster of emotions that explores love, sacrifice, and finding yourself.

Love Aaj Kal 2

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Aarushi Sharma, Monika Panwar

Director: Imtiaz Ali

IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Netflix

Buckle up for a double dose of love with Love Aaj Kal 2, a Bollywood drama directed by the one and only Imtiaz Ali! This movie ditches the fairy tale and dives into the messy world of modern relationships. In the late 2000s, we meet Zoe (played by Sara Ali Khan) and Veer (played by Kartik Aaryan), navigating the complexities of love in a fast-paced world. Then, we hop back to the 1990s with Leena and Raghu, experiencing love in a different era.

As both stories play out, Love Aaj Kal 2 explores the challenges of love, commitment, and figuring out who you are along the way. It's a realistic portrayal of relationships, with all the ups and downs that come with them. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready for a journey of love, laughter, and maybe a few tears!

Roy

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal. Jacqueline Fernandez, Shibani Dandekar, Ranjit Patel

Director: Vikramjit Singh

IMDB Rating: 3.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Thriller

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: YouTube

Roy is a movie that will keep you guessing until the very end! Directed by Vikramjit Singh, it's a romantic thriller with a twist. The story follows two paths that intertwine in surprising ways. On one hand, there's Kabir Grewal (played by Arjun Rampal), a hotshot filmmaker known for his series about a smooth-talking thief named Roy (played by Ranbir Kapoor).

On the other hand, we meet Ayesha (played by Jacqueline Fernandez) – a mysterious woman who somehow ends up connected to Kabir's life. But there's more to her story than meets the eye. Enter Tia (also played by Jacqueline Fernandez), another beautiful woman who seems to be linked to both Kabir and Roy.

As the movie unfolds, secrets come spilling out, past connections are revealed, and the lines between what's real and what's just a movie get blurry. Roy is a stylish and suspenseful ride, packed with twists and turns that will have you on the edge of your seat. Plus, there's some great music to keep things lively!

In conclusion, Movies like Aashiqui 2 stand as a testament to the enduring power of cinema. More than just a box office success, this film carved a permanent space in the hearts of audiences. If you're looking to relive the magic of Aashiqui 2 or simply yearn for a powerful love story, fear not! The following recommendations offer similar journeys of love, loss, and life.

