PIC: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput set major couple goals as they work out together; latter says ‘You complete me’
Mira Rajput recently shared a picture with her husband Shahid Kapoor from their joint workout session and the fans couldn't help but shower them with love.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, one of the most popular couples in Bollywood, never fail to set relationship goals for their admirers. From their public appearances to their social media banter, Shahid and Mira consistently delight their fans.
Recently, Mira shared a picture from their joint workout session and their fans couldn’t help but gush over the duo.
Mira Rajput says Shahid Kapoor ‘completes’ her as she drops PIC from their workout session
Today, May 2nd, Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share an adorable photograph with her husband Shahid Kapoor. In the picture, Mira was seen taking a mirror selfie. She flaunted her toned body in her stylish gym wear. Shahid, being his goofy self, stood behind her and flexed his biceps. They were surrounded by workout equipment indicating that they were having an exercise session together.
Perfectly summarizing their relationship in her caption, Mira wrote, “You complete me,” accompanied by the muscles and zany face emojis.
Have a look at Mira’s post!
Fan reactions to Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s picture from their workout together
Fans quickly flooded the comments section under Mira Rajput’s post, showering the couple with love and affection. One person said, “People who workout together bond the most,” while another stated, “Goofy Shahid and Sassy Meera.”
Some users called them “Couple Goals” and “Perfect couple,” while many others showcased their appreciation using red hearts and fire emojis.
ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are ‘brothers in arms’ as they flex biceps in new PICS; fans gush over duo