PIC: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput set major couple goals as they work out together; latter says ‘You complete me’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, one of the most popular couples in Bollywood, never fail to set relationship goals for their admirers. From their public appearances to their social media banter, Shahid and Mira consistently delight their fans.

Recently, Mira shared a picture from their joint workout session and their fans couldn’t help but gush over the duo.

Mira Rajput says Shahid Kapoor ‘completes’ her as she drops PIC from their workout session

Today, May 2nd, Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share an adorable photograph with her husband Shahid Kapoor. In the picture, Mira was seen taking a mirror selfie. She flaunted her toned body in her stylish gym wear. Shahid, being his goofy self, stood behind her and flexed his biceps. They were surrounded by workout equipment indicating that they were having an exercise session together.

Perfectly summarizing their relationship in her caption, Mira wrote, “You complete me,” accompanied by the muscles and zany face emojis.

Have a look at Mira’s post!

Fan reactions to Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s picture from their workout together

Some users called them “Couple Goals” and “Perfect couple,” while many others showcased their appreciation using red hearts and fire emojis.

